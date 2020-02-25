TIFTON – Jaylee Bass, a senior Writing and Communication major from Adel, is an Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Foundation Scholar who is receiving the AT&T Georgia Scholarship.
Presented by Gary Sanchez, AT&T's regional director of external affairs for south Georgia, the scholarship was funded through the AT&T Gold sponsorship of "An Evening for ABAC" in 2019.
The 2020 version of "An Evening for ABAC" is coming up on Feb. 29. AT&T has a long-standing partnership with the ABAC Foundation, which coordinates the annual scholarship fundraiser each year.
“This scholarship has allowed me to get a well-rounded education while at ABAC," Bass said. "As a part of that education, I went to France for a month, visiting World War II sites with my classmates on a study-abroad trip. That experience is one that I will cherish for the rest of my life."
