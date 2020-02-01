TIFTON -- With the signing of a new articulation agreement with Presbyterian College, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has taken another step toward building a reputation as an excellent destination for students who wish to become pharmacists.
The new agreement guarantees qualified ABAC biology students an interview and consideration for acceptance into the Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy Pharm.D. program. Presbyterian is located in Clinton, S.C.
Matthew Anderson, dean of ABAC's School of Arts and Sciences, said he believes this new agreement will be highly beneficial to ABAC and its students.
“ABAC takes great pride in our ability to prepare our students for life and work,” Anderson said. “This new relationship with Presbyterian College will open doors for our students and help ensure that they have the opportunity to pursue the additional training necessary to become pharmacists.”
ABAC now has relationships with the Pharm.D. programs at both Presbyterian College and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee. Anderson said these agreements should make the ABAC bachelor’s degree in biology program an attractive option for aspiring pharmacists.
Biology is one of the 12 bachelor’s degree programs offered at ABAC. ABAC became a four-year college in 2008 after 75 years as a two-year college.
