TIFTON — GivingTuesday on Dec. 3 could become the most generous day of giving in the 111-year history of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“All alumni, parents, faculty, staff, students and friends of ABAC are invited to be a part of this historic day of philanthropy for ABAC,” Ric Stewart, the annual giving and development coordinator for ABAC, said. “We invite you to give to the department, club, scholarship, or program that matters most to you. Or you can contribute to ABAC’s area of greatest need.”
Stewart said the goal for the GivingTuesday campaign is $100,000. All gifts to the ABAC Foundation between now and then will count toward the goal
GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Every year on GivingTuesday, millions of people across the globe mobilize to show up, give back, and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day and touches every person on the planet.
Founded in 2012, GivingTuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes in which they believe. In just seven years, GivingTuesday has radically changed how we think about generosity and showed how communities everywhere can create change.
“When GivingTuesday launched in the U.S. in 2012, we believed that technology and social media could be used to make generosity go viral,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder. “We believed in the idea that people fundamentally want to give and to talk about giving, and that the social sector had the capacity to show more innovative leadership, creativity, and collaboration.
“People and organizations around the world proved us right. As we prepare for Dec. 3, we’re energized and encouraged by the community’s generosity. The levels of creativity, effort and the quality of the new ideas people have contributed and shared are phenomenal.”
Stewart said ABAC alumni and friends can support the mission of the ABAC Foundation from anywhere in the world. Donors can give online at www.abac.edu/giveback. Contributions will also be accepted by mail at ABAC, Box 13, 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, Ga. 31793 or by phone at (229) 391-4897.