TIFTON -- Crysta Botdorf from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College was selected from college students across the state to present her research at the recent conference of the Georgia Sociological Association at the Jekyll Island Club.
Jewrell Rivers, Botdorf’s faculty research mentor and academic advisor, said that Botdorf received a scholarship from the editorial board of the Journal of Teaching Historically Underserved Student Populations to present her research at the conference. Her research was sponsored by the Helping Professions Association, a student organization on the ABAC campus. Rivers is a member of the journal’s editorial board and an HPA advisor.
Botdorf’s research involved a literature review over media influences on violent crime. She is a Rural Community Development major from Sylvester with a concentration in Social and Community Development. She also presented her research at the ABAC Student Engagement Programs symposium in the spring. Botdorf plans to graduate from ABAC on Dec. 12.
Rivers, a professor of Sociology, Marriage and Family, and Criminal Justice at ABAC, accompanied Botdorf and other ABAC students to the conference.