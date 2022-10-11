TIFTON — On behalf of Henry Boyette and family and The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation, the Ilse Boyette Book Scholarship was recently presented to two full-time students. This award was established in memory of Ilse Boyette for her love of nursing and the health care field.

The 2022 Ilse Boyette recipients were Alexis Braselton and Katelin McMillan. Braselton is a full-time student at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Biology and Health Sciences. After completion of her bachelor’s, she plans to attain a master’s in Physical Therapy. Braselton has been shadowing at Georgia Sports Medicine since 2019.

