TIFTON — On behalf of Henry Boyette and family and The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation, the Ilse Boyette Book Scholarship was recently presented to two full-time students. This award was established in memory of Ilse Boyette for her love of nursing and the health care field.
The 2022 Ilse Boyette recipients were Alexis Braselton and Katelin McMillan. Braselton is a full-time student at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Biology and Health Sciences. After completion of her bachelor’s, she plans to attain a master’s in Physical Therapy. Braselton has been shadowing at Georgia Sports Medicine since 2019.
McMillan is attending Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and is pursuing a degree as a Registered Nurse. After completion, she said she plans to work in the Intensive Care Unit at Tift Regional while obtaining her bachelor of nursing degree. She then plans to apply to the certified registered nurse anesthetist program.
These scholarships are a $500 cash award, to be used on book expenses at the school of the recipient’s choice.
Funds have been made possible through the Ilse Boyette Memorial; as well as Tour de Tifton, which is sponsored through the Tiftarea YMCA. For more information on the Ilse Boyette Book Scholarship, contact the Foundation at (229) 391-3310 or visit the www.trmcf.com website.