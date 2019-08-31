TIFTON — Students from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recently gathered in the Alumni House on campus to write thank-you notes to scholarship donors.
ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher said 160 students wrote personal notes to say how much they appreciated the donors’ support of their education.
“It’s something we do every year called ‘Scholarship MAC (milk and cookies) Day,’” Fisher said. “The ABAC Alumni Association bakes cookies and provides milk for the students after they have written their notes. It’s a fun afternoon.”
More than 300 students received scholarships through the ABAC Foundation this year, and those who couldn’t make it to Milk and Cookies Day will write thank-you notes in the coming weeks.