TIFTON — Applications continue to be accepted for the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College summer term, which begins May 26.
ABAC Director of Enrollment Management Donna Webb said SAT or ACT scores will not be required for all summer term and fall semester applicants.
“We can generate the admissions decision based on the student’s success in high school,” Webb said. “Summer term may be an appealing choice for students who are graduating from high school and want to get a head start on the fall semester.”
ABAC and the other 25 colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia will offer only online classes during the summer term because of the coronavirus pandemic. Summer term classes end July 16.
ABAC plans to return to on-campus instruction at all its instructional sites in Tifton, Moultrie, Bainbridge, Blakely and Donalsonville during the fall semester, which begins on Aug. 12.
For more information about summer or fall classes, prospective students can call (229) 391-5000 or e-mail admissions@abac.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.