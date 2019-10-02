TIFTON — From remote-controlled miniature pulling trucks to a basket of prizes every day, visitors to the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition at Spence Field near Moultrie on Oct. 15-17 have plenty of reasons to make a stop at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College building.
“We’re always looking for new and different ways to greet prospective students and alumni who visit our Expo building,” ABAC Director of Marketing and Communications Lindsey Roberts said. “Everyone who comes into the building wearing something ABAC will get to pick a prize out of our ABAC box.”
Roberts, a 2009 ABAC alumnus who coordinates the ABAC exhibit, said a giveaway basket will be presented at 2:30 p.m. each day to a visitor who has stopped by the exhibit at some point and either completed a recruitment card, updated information with the ABAC Alumni Association, or made at least a $25 purchase at the Stallion Shop.
“Each of these baskets is going to be filled with ABAC gear as well as items from ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village,” Roberts said. “This is going to be one of the highlights of the day.”
Academic and Career Coordinator Suzanne Bentley from the ABAC School of Agriculture and Natural Resources said remote-controlled miniature pulling trucks from the Agricultural Engineering Technology Club will be involved in demonstrations throughout the day.
“We are hoping to encourage FFA chapters to build their own remote-controlled miniature pulling trucks and create a new event for Georgia FFA,” Bentley said. “We will also have our SANR Student Leaders ready to answer any questions about all of our bachelor’s degree programs in the SANR.”
Bentley said a Kubota utility vehicle will be parked just outside the ABAC building in between field demonstrations, showcasing the Ag Leader guidance system installed for use in ABAC Agricultural Technology and Systems Management classes.
As always, Expo visitors can purchase ABAC souvenirs ranging from caps to T-shirts and more. Plenty of merchandise from the Country Store at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village will also be available for purchase.
The Expo started as a series of small farm equipment shows on the ABAC campus in 1964. It moved to its present location at Spence Field in 1978.