TIFTON — Upcoming trips to the Painted Canyons of the West, Alaska and South Africa will be discussed in detail on Jan. 23 when the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Alumni Association, in partnership with Collette, presents an ABAC Travel Preview Reception at 4 p.m. at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture Conference Room.
“Space is limited for these wonderful trips, but they are available to alumni, friends and family,” ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher said. “These journeys around our nation and globe are more ways that ABAC can promote great times with remarkable people.”
The Painted Canyons of the West trip covers nine days in Colorado, Utah and Nevada on Sept. 13-21. The journey begins in Denver and winds its way through Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Dead Horse State Park, Capitol Reef National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, and Zion National Park before a final night in Las Vegas, Nev.
The 12-day visit to Alaska in May 2021 includes a rail journey from Denali to Talkeetna and a guided Tundra Wilderness Tour in Denali National Park. The expedition culminates with a seven-night sea voyage on a Princess Cruise Line vessel.
The itinerary for the trip to South Africa on Jan. 21-Feb. 3, 2021 includes stops at Sandton, Soweto and a Safari Game Drive through Kruger National Park, where a local expert will help visitors spot elephants, buffaloes, lions, leopards and rhinos. A picnic lunch surrounded by giraffes promises to be a highlight of the adventure. Exploring historic Cape Town rounds out the journey.
Fisher also will unveil the details at the preview reception on an upcoming May trip to Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre to see the Broadway play “Hamilton.”
For more information, interested persons can visit www.abac.edu/travel or contact Fisher at lfisher@abac.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.