Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College President Tracy Brundage, left, and Wesleyan College President Meaghan Blight signed a Memorandum of Understanding recently.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Graduates from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s Stafford School of Business will find their pathway to a master’s degree much easier after the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding between ABAC and Wesleyan College.

The memorandum states that ABAC students who complete a bachelor of science degree in business at ABAC have a fast track to Wesleyan College’s graduate programs in Business Administration and Nonprofit Management.

