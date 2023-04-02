TIFTON — Graduates from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s Stafford School of Business will find their pathway to a master’s degree much easier after the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding between ABAC and Wesleyan College.
The memorandum states that ABAC students who complete a bachelor of science degree in business at ABAC have a fast track to Wesleyan College’s graduate programs in Business Administration and Nonprofit Management.
ABAC President Tracy Brundage said that this memorandum of agreement speaks to the college’s mission of providing students with every possible advantage after their academic careers here have been completed.
“This memorandum of understanding with Wesleyan College provides students in our Stafford School of Business with a chance to pursue graduate degrees in business administration and nonprofit management,” Brundage said. “These are win-win opportunities that we seek because the biggest winners will be our students. They are, and always will be, the focus of every action we take.”
“This agreement is an incredible opportunity for our graduates because the generalist MBA program at Wesleyan College aligns seamlessly with our BS in Business,” Renata Elad, dean of the Stafford School of Business at ABAC, said. “The opportunity for our students to also access the MS in Nonprofit Management, an area of great value in our region, all while place-bound, absolutely benefits both our Tifton and Bainbridge instructional sites.”
“Wesleyan College is proud to be partnering with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College to help provide more educational pathways for students,” Meaghan Blight, the president of Wesleyan College, said. “I am looking forward to welcoming ABAC graduates to our graduate degree programs and seeing all that you will accomplish.”
The MBA and nonprofit management programs are 14-month flexible online programs with rolling admission dates. The MBA emphasizes global business, networking and entrepreneurship across multiple industries, and the nonprofit management program focuses on social entrepreneurship, nonprofit strategies, organizational behavior and financial management.
For more information, contact the Stafford School of Business at (229) 391-4830.