 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s Student Chapter of The Wildlife Society placed second at the 2023 Wildlife Society’s Southeastern Wildlife Conclave, held recently in Cleveland, Tenn.

Eighteen colleges and universities competed at the conclave, held at Cleveland State Community College, in artistic, intellectual, and physical competitions.

