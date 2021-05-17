TIFTON — Meredith McGlamory, an Agricultural Communication major from Abbeville, received the ABAC Alumni Association Award as the top graduate participating in the recent commencement ceremony at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Because of social distancing guidelines, ABAC hosted three commencement ceremonies, two in Tifton and one in Bainbridge. A total of 302 graduates participated in the ceremonies.
McGlamory received a plaque and a check for $500 from the ABAC Alumni Association, which sponsors the award and conducts the interviews that lead to the selection of the winner. The recipient of the award must participate in the commencement ceremony. The award recognizes scholarship, leadership and citizenship.
From her role as Homecoming Queen to the time she rode on horseback carrying the flag for the Alpha Gamma Rho Breast Cancer Barrel Race, McGlamory has experienced all sides of ABAC.
A stellar academic student with a 3.73 grade-point average, McGlamory was a Distinguished Honor Student and made the Dean’s List and the President’s List. She interned with Bayer Crop Science, where she worked on experimental chemical plots in row crops. She also went on a study-abroad trip to Belize and took part in a mission trip to Bolivia.
At one point in her ABAC career, McGlamory was the social media intern for the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition. She also served as an active member of the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow.
McGlamory has worked at the Georgia Peanut Farm Show, and she traveled with other ABAC students on the annual Farm Tour when they visited Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.
Closer to home, McGlamory has guided visitors on the Sunbelt Expo trams, dealt with small animals at Branch’s Vet Clinic, and worked in Plant Pathology at the Coastal Plain Experiment Station. A Ms. ABAC finalist, she often helped to recruit new students at Stallion Day.
One of McGlamory’s references said, “She strives for success in everything she does and always represents ABAC in a positive manner.” McGlamory plans to travel to New Zealand after graduation to take part in an outreach ministry program.
Summer term classes begin at ABAC on June 1, and the fall semester opens Aug. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.