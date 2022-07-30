Abortion ban in legislative limbo in West Virginia after lawmakers disagree on key details in special session

Members of the public watch the start of a West Virginia Senate hearing to discuss an abortion bill on July 29, 2022, at the state Capitol in Charleston, West Virginia.

 John Raby/AP

The Republican-led West Virginia Legislature on Friday did not come to a consensus on a bill that would ban abortions with some exceptions, leaving the procedure legal in the state for now.

West Virginia is one of two states that have reconvened a special session to consider restrictions on abortion since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June, finding there was no longer a federal constitutional right to the procedure. HB 302, the West Virginia bill under debate, aims to significantly curtail access to abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up to 20 weeks post-fertilization.

