Georgia abortion rights advocates have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s post-six-week abortion ban in Fulton County Superior Court.

 File Photo: Tara Fletcher

The lawsuit represents the latest step in attempts to block the so-called “heartbeat” law, which was upheld last week by a federal appellate court. Plaintiffs in the new case include SisterSong, the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia and Planned Parenthood Southeast.

