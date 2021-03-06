TIFTON – The School of Arts & Sciences at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College continues to thrive despite the many challenges imposed by the global pandemic.
Matthew Anderson, dean of the School of Arts & Sciences, said the school is working hard to keep everyone safe while still providing the student-focused and life-changing educational experiences that define ABAC. Anderson said classes within SAS are being taught in a safe and socially distanced manner.
“The trials we are presently facing in the world should remind us that no one knows exactly what the future holds,” Anderson said. “Given this uncertainty, the value of a high-quality comprehensive education cannot be underestimated. The broad training ABAC students receive provides them a wide knowledge base and skill set, allowing them to think on their feet and be prepared for whatever the future brings.”
Performing groups in SAS such as the Baldwin Players are continually looking for ways to replace in-person performances. Determined that the “show must go on,” the Players are utilizing the ABAC TV studio to record their spring semester performance.
Bachelor’s degree programs in SAS have given students a firm foundation in the pursuit of graduate school after ABAC. Increasingly, ABAC SAS alumni have headed to pharmacy, veterinary, law, and medical school, along with a variety of other graduate programs. Not only has ABAC paved the way for these tracks, but it has partnered with multiple colleges to create articulation agreements for students.
“These agreements provide ABAC students a foot in the door, helping qualified students with a guaranteed interview or fast track admission into graduate programs in different fields of study at multiple universities,” Anderson said.
SAS curriculum consists of a variety of degrees that springboard graduates into their careers. The biology degree prepares students for a future in biology, medicine, pharmacy, and other clinical fields. Students majoring in history and government are prepared to work for the government, nonprofit organizations, museums and archives.
Rural community development majors are offered two tracks that prepare them for careers in the health care industry or for opportunities in community planning, nonprofit and governmental agencies, and public administration. Writing and communication majors are equipped with skills in journalism, broadcasting and mass media that give them an advantage in their jobs down the road.
Candler Swain, a junior writing and communication major from Nashville, works as the social media manager for ABAC’s SAS.
“I work to create content that spotlights programs, students, alumni and events,” Swain said. “Despite the current pandemic, I’ve still been fortunate enough to have most of my classes in person where I get to have hands-on experiences, which to me are invaluable.”
SAS is also the home of ABAC’s music program, which includes a jazz band, concert band, jazz choir, concert choir, and other performance ensembles. Music majors at ABAC can receive an associate's in fine arts degree with a focus in vocal or instrumental. This semester these students have utilized the new Fine Arts building on campus.
The building has practice space for a 100-plus member orchestra, as well as a separate space for an 80-plus-member vocal group. The impressive facility on the front of the ABAC campus also includes practice rooms, a recording control room, and music labs.
Elijah Alford, a freshman music major from Ashburn, said there is no better place to become a musician than at ABAC.
“If it wasn’t for the staff in the music department, I could not imagine how I would manage to become a better musician despite the constant challenges brought on by COVID-19,” Alford said. “I’m thankful that we invested in special equipment and masks that allow us to safely practice in both small and large groups.”
For more information about the School of Arts and Sciences, interested persons can contact Anderson at manderson@abac.edu
