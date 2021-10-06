TIFTON — From ABAC souvenirs to a basket of prizes every day, visitors to the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition at Spence Field near Moultrie on Oct. 19-21 have plenty of reasons to make a stop at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College building.
Because of the pandemic, the Expo was not held last year. Director of Alumni Relations Lynda Fisher said she is ready to be back with ABAC at the Expo.
“I am looking forward to seeing many of our alumni that we have not been able to be with during the pandemic,” Fisher said. “The Expo is an event where we see hundreds of our fabulous alumni, so I hope many will come by the ABAC building and check in with us.”
Director of Marketing and Communications Lindsey Carney said the college is constantly searching for unique avenues to connect with students and alumni.
“We’re always looking for new and different ways to greet prospective students and alumni who visit our Expo building,” Carney said. “Everyone who comes into the building wearing something ABAC will get to pick a prize out of our ABAC box.”
Suzanne Bentley, academic and career coordinator from the ABAC School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said the SANR will feature fun games, a roping steer dummy, and plenty of information about classes for prospective students.
“We will also have our SANR student leaders ready to answer any questions about all of our bachelor’s degree programs in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources,” Bentley said.
As always, Expo visitors can purchase ABAC souvenirs ranging from caps to T-shirts and more. Plenty of merchandise from the Country Store at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture also will be available for purchase.
The Expo started as a series of small farm equipment shows on the ABAC campus in 1964. It moved to its present location at Spence Field in 1978.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.