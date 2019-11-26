TIFTON -- Cain Thurmond, a former freshman class president at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, will be the guest speaker at the ABAC fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 12. A total of 224 students are expected to receive diplomas at the 10 a.m. event in Gressette Gym.
ABAC President David Bridges will open the ceremony, which will feature the presentation of the George P. Donaldson and ABAC Alumni Association awards. The Donaldson goes to the top associate degree graduate who is a part of the ceremony, and the Alumni Association award goes to the top bachelor’s degree graduate participating in the ceremony.
Thurmond is a CSX Account Manager, Military and Machinery, who is based in Chicago. While a student at ABAC, he was a member of the ABAC Ambassadors and served as president of the freshman class. He also helped to create the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity at ABAC and served as a national FFA vice president.
After receiving his associate's degree from ABAC in 2011, Thurmond received his bachelor of science degree in Agricultural and Applied Economics from the University of Georgia in 2014. He is pursuing an MBA degree through a joint program between Purdue and Indiana universities.
Thurmond is a member of the board of directors of the ABAC Foundation Inc. He and his wife, Whitney, have one daughter, Porter Kay.