TIFTON — A 1977 graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has been selected as the new president of the Georgia Farm Bureau.
Tom McCall is a grain and livestock farmer and former State Representative from Elbert County. He has been farming since 1976.
“I have known Tom for a long time, and he will be a perfect fit as president of the Georgia Farm Bureau,” ABAC President David Bridges said. “During the time he spent in the Georgia House of Representatives, he proved without a doubt that he loves this state and has a genuine concern for agriculture, which is Georgia’s largest industry.”
McCall received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the ABAC Alumni Association at the college’s 2008 homecoming luncheon when ABAC celebrated its 100th birthday.
McCall first served Georgia Farm Bureau in 1982 when he and his wife, Jane, were state Young Farmer and Rancher Chairs. He then won a seat on the GFB Board of Directors (1984–1996), representing the organization’s 2nd District.
In 1994, McCall began serving his first term in the Georgia House of Representatives. He represented Elbert and Lincoln counties and portions of Madison, Wilkes and Columbia counties.
When McCall retired at the conclusion of the 2020 legislative session, he was serving as chairman of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. He had served on the Natural Resources and Environment, Transportation and Game, Fish and Parks committees.
In recognition of his long record of service, McCall received numerous achievement and distinguished service awards from various groups for his dedication to agriculture and natural resources. He recently was presented the National Honorary American Future Farmers of America Degree.
McCall graduated from Elbert County High School, received his agriculture degree from ABAC, and later obtained a bachelor’s degree in Agronomy with a focus in Animal Science from the University of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.