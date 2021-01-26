abacGraduation.jpg

A total of 245 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2020 fall semester.

TIFTON — A total of 245 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2020 fall semester.

ABAC President David Bridges said 118 of those graduates received bachelor’s degrees. During the fall term, more than 2,300 of ABAC’s 3,990 students pursued four-year degrees at ABAC in biology, nursing, agribusiness, agriculture, agricultural communication, agricultural education, business, environmental horticulture, history and government, natural resource management, rural community development, and writing and communication.

Area graduates, their hometowns, and fields of study were:

Adel

Jaylee Nicole Bass, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Summa Cum Laude

Elizabeth Noel McCumber, Bachelor of Science, Business, Magna Cum Laude

Ansley Nicole Paulk, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Honors

James Darron Peacock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude

Jessie Alexander Shiflett, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication

Alapaha

Raylee Laura Kitchens, Associate of Science in Nursing

Marlee Mathis Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude

Alexandra A. Thompson, Associate of Science in Nursing

Arlington

Tanner Luke Gleaton, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

Ericca Lynn Sanders, Associate of Science in Nursing

Ashburn

Kimberly Kendrick Bullington, Associate of Science

Tyus Jason Clark, Associate of Science, with Distinction

Deborah Graham, Associate of Science, with Merit

Kassidy Suzanne Griffin, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Allison Ryan Harris, Associate of Science

Mary Grace Lavender, Associate of Science, with Merit

Bainbridge

Julianna Claire Cofty, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Kymesia Chauntrell Fleming, Associate of Science in Nursing

David K. Funderburke, Associate of Science in Nursing

Elena Garcia Ravelo, Associate of Science, with Distinction

Arin Faith Harrison, Associate of Science in Nursing

Elizabeth C. Jeter, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Edward Charles Moorhead, Associate of Science, with Merit

Kathryn Reese Patterson, Bachelor of Science, History and Government, Magna Cum Laude

Janisha Deshawn Renee Perkins, Associate of Science in Nursing

Joshua Kwadwo Sarpong, Associate of Science

Teresa Magnolia Speights, Associate of Science

Tamera Alysha Stubbs, Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development

Leslie Tejada, Associate of Science, with Distinction

Blakely

Samuel Oakley Evans, Associate of Science, with Merit

Valerie Watson, Associate of Science in Nursing

Boston

Macie Wheeler, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture

Brookfield

Taylor C. Horton, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Cum Laude

Broxton

Alison Brice Ricketson, Associate of Science in Nursing

Joshua Kade Wright, Associate of Arts and Associate of Science

Buena Vista

Aliyah Jhakaela Thornton, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Cairo

Quincy Kenneth Ball, Associate of Fine Arts in Music

Camilla

Tori Lynn Caulder, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jackson Taber Raley, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture

Chula

Tamia Nicole Odom, Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development

Colquitt

Dylan Cole Peterson, Associate of Science

Timothy Nolan Whitaker, Associate of Science

Taylor Joel Widner, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Donalsonville

Katlyn Nicole Smith, Associate of Science

Cecilia Elaina Smith, Associate of Science in Nursing

Enigma

Emily Lauran Dillard, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Honors

Kaylyn Mansell, Associate of Science in Nursing

Fitzgerald

Sara Christine Anderson, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Skylar Dorough Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Madelyn Susan Massey, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Evan Bryant Newell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude

Caleb Patrick Ray, Associate of Science in Nursing

John Wesley Stokes, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Distinction

Hahira

Erica Barnes, Associate of Science in Nursing

Kriston Alexandra Carter, Associate of Science in Nursing

Colbey Merritt, Associate of Science in Nursing

Brooke Nichole Perry, Associate of Science in Nursing

Leesburg

David Nathan Abgott, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Olivia Cook, Associate of Science in Nursing

Matthew Timothy Mears, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture

William James Sizemore, Associate of Science

Lenox

Daniel Isaiah Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

McRae

Abby Clements, Associate of Science in Nursing

Meigs

Jillian Leigh Grim, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Moultrie

Tonya Lautrelle Bozeman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Hope Carter, Associate of Science, with Merit

Elizabeth Charles, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Thuan Dang, Associate of Science, with Merit

Melissa Diane Dell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alexis Grogan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kristi Guerrero, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Summa Cum Laude

Elizabeth Beaty Johnson, Associate of Science

James Austin Kinard, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Olena Gayle Maisonneuve, Associate of Science

Jason Kameron Robinson, Bachelor of Science, Business

Jose Santos Sanchez, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Milagros Aimee Selles Suarez, Associate of Science

Hart Allen Sumner, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Andrew Dylan Wages , Associate of Science

William Murdock Wynn, Associate of Science

Norman Park

Martin Fernandez, Associate of Science in Nursing

Rosario Martinez-Estrada, Associate of Science

Andrew Samuel Newton, Bachelor of Science, Business, Summa Cum Laude

Ariel Mekaylah Stanton, Associate of Science in Nursing

Benjamin Lawton Weeks, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Ocilla

Gregory Steven Giddens, Bachelor of Science, Business

Omega

Morgan Hornbuckle Harrison , Associate of Science in Nursing

Summer Ruth Luccioni, Bachelor of Science, Business

Pelham

Candace N. Barrett, Associate of Science in Nursing

Ashlynn Ann Bryan, Associate of Science in Nursing

Pitts

Jackson Burnette, Associate of Science in Nursing

Haven Leanne Hollingsworth, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Plains

Bentley Brooke Shumate, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Rochelle

Chanley L. Copeland, Associate of Science, with Merit

Kevin Mahlon Kennedy, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management

Meghan Elizabeth Layfield, Associate of Science in Nursing

Sparks

Shelby Brooke Griffin , Associate of Science in Nursing

Charlie Whit Harper, Associate of Science in Nursing

Chelsie Louise Turrubiartez, Associate of Science in Nursing

Sumner

Kirsten Nichole Adams, Associate of Science

Sycamore

Michael Jones DuVall , Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Magna Cum Laude

Sylvester

Mollie Noelle Fletcher, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

Deandra Adavia Green, Bachelor of Science, Business

Kinsey Leigh James, Associate of Science in Nursing

Talin Allyse Mason, Associate of Science

Thomasville

Lauren Alexandra Montgomery, Associate of Science in Nursing

Courtney Alynn Ogletree, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tori L. Stringer, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Tifton

Sandra Ann Adcock, Associate of Science in Nursing

Miguel Angel Alvarez , Bachelor of Science, Business

Christopher Dylan Barlow, Bachelor of Science, History and Government

Hannah Rane Barry, Associate of Science in Nursing

Krysten Batten, Bachelor of Science, Business

Destiny Leanne Burr, Associate of Arts

Ronsha Denise Carridine, Associate of Science in Nursing

Jhonelle Alecia Chambers, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Summa Cum Laude

Tristin Clements, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication

Cheyenne Deziree' King Colson, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication

Benjamin Thomas Cravey, Bachelor of Science, History and Government

Chloe Dela Cerna, Associate of Science, with Distinction

Juan Carlos Diaz Hernandez, Associate of Science

Bailey Gebhart, Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development, Summa Cum Laude

Breanna Green, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Cum Laude

Pedro Raul Guevara, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Haylee Hall, Associate of Science in Nursing

Hunter Austin Henderson, Associate of Science

Brianna Leigh Holliman, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Edwin Raymundo Jimenez, Bachelor of Science, Business

David Austin Kimbrell, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

Hannah Elizabeth King, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Sydney Leigh Ledford, Bachelor of Science, Business

Fanxu Lin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude

Callie Somer McAllister, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Darrel VonDale McKee III, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

Blair Ashley Moore, Associate of Science in Nursing

Maggie Jayne Moore, Associate of Science in Nursing

Garret Pierzchajlo, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude

Nina Pigeassou, Associate of Science

Jordan Deion Rich-Rogers, Bachelor of Science, Business

John Andrew Self, Associate of Science

Jonathan Silva, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

Sara Smith Soper, Associate of Science in Nursing

Asha Chimere' Stephens, Associate of Science in Nursing

Kenderson Terrell Turner, Associate of Science

Amir Francisco Valdes, Associate of Science

Haley Walker, Associate of Science

Ty Ty

Lindy Joy Busbin, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness, Cum Laude

Sean Thomas Collins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude

Jana S. Harper , Bachelor of Science, Biology

Valdosta

Kyla McFarland, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Morgan Parrish, Associate of Science in Nursing, with Merit

Whigham

Summer Barfield Harrison, Associate of Science in Nursing

Kara Lynne McCall, Associate of Science in Nursing

Wray

Cecilia Tinajero, Associate of Science, with Merit

