A total of 59 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2020 summer term.

TIFTON -- A total of 59 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2020 summer term. Twenty-three of those graduates received bachelor’s degrees.

The Georgia graduates, their hometowns, and their fields of study include: 

Adel

James Darron Peacock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude

Jessie Alexander Shiflett, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication

Alapaha

Marlee Mathis Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude

Albany

Morgan Lee Gatlin, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Wilson Joiner, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

Maggie Elizabeth Souter, Associate of Science with Distinction

Ambrose

Kylie Jo Batten, Associate of Science

Ashburn

Kimberly Kendrick Bullington, Associate of Science

Sara Marie Will, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Educatio 

Bainbridge

Elena Garcia Ravelo, Associate of Science with Distinction

Makayla Lacey Ingram, Associate of Science with Distinction

Marjorie Elena Robinson, Associate of Science in Nursing

Teresa Magnolia Speights, Associate of Science

Brinson

Grace Ann Powell, Associate of Science in Nursing

Camilla

Tori Lynn Caulder, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Colquitt

Timothy Nolan Whitaker, Associate of Science

Conyers

Ashley Renee Hammonds, Associate of Science in Nursing

Coolidge

Jonathon L. Hood, Associate of Science

Enigma

Kaylyn Mansell, Associate of Science

Guy Richard McClung IV, Bachelor of Science, Business

Fitzgerald

Ashley Roberts, Associate of Science with Distinction

Gainesville

Jonathan Tyler Alexander, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture

Gray

Aaliyah Symone Taylor, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Education

Griffin

Wade Aaron Christian, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Hahira

Kriston Alexandra Carter, Associate of Science in Nursing

Hamilton

Addison C. Jones, Associate of Science

Hartsfield

Lacey Emily Webb, Associate of Science in Nursing

Hazlehurst

Adam Olivarez, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

Guadalupe Olvera, Associate of Science

Homerville

Harley Marie Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Education

Lafayette

Megan Lea Parker, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Leesburg

Chelsea Grace Morrow, Associate of Science in Nursing

Lenox

Daniel Isaiah Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Macon

Jordan Austin Lasker, Bachelor of Science, Business

Sydney Marie Vaughn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Summa Cum Laude

Meigs

Jillian Leigh Grim, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Milledgeville

McKenzie Makala Lewis, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communication, Summa Cum Laude

Moultrie

Tonya Lautrelle Bozeman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Robert Maxwell Casteel, Associate of Science

Melissa Diane Dell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alexis Grogan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Andrew Dylan Wages, Associate of Science

Ocilla

Wyatt Royce Pope, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Pearson

Sandra Lopez Mendoza, Associate of Science with Merit

Poulan

Chloe Cook, Associate of Science with Honors

Quitman

Franklin Ross Sapp, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture and Associate of Applied Science, Diversified Agriculture

Ray City

Samantha Haley Brown, Associate of Science in Nursing

Kayla Sneed, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness and Agriculture, Cum Laude

Ringgold

William Jacob Nalley, Associate of Science in Nursing

Rochelle

Chanley L. Copeland, Associate of Science with Merit

Savannah

Rachel Marie McCuen, Bachelor of Science, Business

Stockbridge

DeAnthony Price, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communication

Sycamore

David Lee Cheek, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness and Agriculture, Cum Laude

Sylvester

Talin Allyse Mason, Associate of Science

Talking Rock

Haley Smith, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Education

Thomasville

Courtney Alynn Ogletree, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kenneth Riley Stringer, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

Randie Lynn Sumner, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication

Tifton

Ja’Mi Latrelle Barnes, Associate of Science

Ronsha Denise Carridine, Associate of Science in Nursing

Pedro Raul Guevara, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rebecca Leigh Hall, Bachelor of Science, Business

Charles Zane Harrell, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

David Austin Kimbrell, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

Skylar Dorough Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Callie Somer McAllister, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Charlie Katherine Mullis, Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development

Kayley Shaye Register, Associate of Science

Walter Willis Sanders, Associate of Science with Honors

Miriah Denean Snider, Associate of Science

Kenderson Terrell Turner, Associate of Science

Haley Walker, Associate of Science

Anna Weldon, Associate of Science with Distinction

Ty Ty

Sean Thomas Collins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude

Tyrone

Samual Cole Morgan, Bachelor of Science, Business

Unadilla

Mary Elizabeth Richey, Associate of Science

Valdosta

Alyssa Rose Munger, Associate of Science in Nursing

Woodbine

Madison Rebecca Lee, Associate of Science in Nursing

Woodstock

Alexandria McCormick, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

