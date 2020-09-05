TIFTON -- A total of 59 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2020 summer term. Twenty-three of those graduates received bachelor’s degrees.
The Georgia graduates, their hometowns, and their fields of study include:
Adel
James Darron Peacock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude
Jessie Alexander Shiflett, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication
Alapaha
Marlee Mathis Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude
Albany
Morgan Lee Gatlin, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Wilson Joiner, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness
Maggie Elizabeth Souter, Associate of Science with Distinction
Ambrose
Kylie Jo Batten, Associate of Science
Ashburn
Kimberly Kendrick Bullington, Associate of Science
Sara Marie Will, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Educatio
Bainbridge
Elena Garcia Ravelo, Associate of Science with Distinction
Makayla Lacey Ingram, Associate of Science with Distinction
Marjorie Elena Robinson, Associate of Science in Nursing
Teresa Magnolia Speights, Associate of Science
Brinson
Grace Ann Powell, Associate of Science in Nursing
Camilla
Tori Lynn Caulder, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Colquitt
Timothy Nolan Whitaker, Associate of Science
Conyers
Ashley Renee Hammonds, Associate of Science in Nursing
Coolidge
Jonathon L. Hood, Associate of Science
Enigma
Kaylyn Mansell, Associate of Science
Guy Richard McClung IV, Bachelor of Science, Business
Fitzgerald
Ashley Roberts, Associate of Science with Distinction
Gainesville
Jonathan Tyler Alexander, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture
Gray
Aaliyah Symone Taylor, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Education
Griffin
Wade Aaron Christian, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Hahira
Kriston Alexandra Carter, Associate of Science in Nursing
Hamilton
Addison C. Jones, Associate of Science
Hartsfield
Lacey Emily Webb, Associate of Science in Nursing
Hazlehurst
Adam Olivarez, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness
Guadalupe Olvera, Associate of Science
Homerville
Harley Marie Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Education
Lafayette
Megan Lea Parker, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Leesburg
Chelsea Grace Morrow, Associate of Science in Nursing
Lenox
Daniel Isaiah Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Macon
Jordan Austin Lasker, Bachelor of Science, Business
Sydney Marie Vaughn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Summa Cum Laude
Meigs
Jillian Leigh Grim, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Milledgeville
McKenzie Makala Lewis, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communication, Summa Cum Laude
Moultrie
Tonya Lautrelle Bozeman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Robert Maxwell Casteel, Associate of Science
Melissa Diane Dell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alexis Grogan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Andrew Dylan Wages, Associate of Science
Ocilla
Wyatt Royce Pope, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Pearson
Sandra Lopez Mendoza, Associate of Science with Merit
Poulan
Chloe Cook, Associate of Science with Honors
Quitman
Franklin Ross Sapp, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture and Associate of Applied Science, Diversified Agriculture
Ray City
Samantha Haley Brown, Associate of Science in Nursing
Kayla Sneed, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness and Agriculture, Cum Laude
Ringgold
William Jacob Nalley, Associate of Science in Nursing
Rochelle
Chanley L. Copeland, Associate of Science with Merit
Savannah
Rachel Marie McCuen, Bachelor of Science, Business
Stockbridge
DeAnthony Price, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communication
Sycamore
David Lee Cheek, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness and Agriculture, Cum Laude
Sylvester
Talin Allyse Mason, Associate of Science
Talking Rock
Haley Smith, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Education
Thomasville
Courtney Alynn Ogletree, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kenneth Riley Stringer, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness
Randie Lynn Sumner, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication
Tifton
Ja’Mi Latrelle Barnes, Associate of Science
Ronsha Denise Carridine, Associate of Science in Nursing
Pedro Raul Guevara, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rebecca Leigh Hall, Bachelor of Science, Business
Charles Zane Harrell, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness
David Austin Kimbrell, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness
Skylar Dorough Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Callie Somer McAllister, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Charlie Katherine Mullis, Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development
Kayley Shaye Register, Associate of Science
Walter Willis Sanders, Associate of Science with Honors
Miriah Denean Snider, Associate of Science
Kenderson Terrell Turner, Associate of Science
Haley Walker, Associate of Science
Anna Weldon, Associate of Science with Distinction
Ty Ty
Sean Thomas Collins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude
Tyrone
Samual Cole Morgan, Bachelor of Science, Business
Unadilla
Mary Elizabeth Richey, Associate of Science
Valdosta
Alyssa Rose Munger, Associate of Science in Nursing
Woodbine
Madison Rebecca Lee, Associate of Science in Nursing
Woodstock
Alexandria McCormick, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.