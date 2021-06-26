TIFTON — With almost every room filled at ABAC Lakeside and ABAC Place, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College expects a “full house” when fall semester classes begin on Aug. 10.
“I am really excited about returning to normal this fall,” ABAC President David Bridges said. “Our students can expect the full college experience. They will be living in on-campus housing, going to club meetings, playing sports, and eating in the dining hall. Our students deserve the total college experience, and they will get it here at ABAC.”
A year ago, during the pandemic-tightened 2020 fall term, ABAC students took a mix of online classes and in-person classes. In the 2021 spring semester, ABAC students took mostly in-person classes with some online classes.
“I want students taking in-person instruction in a safe environment this fall,” Bridges said. “We will make available a limited number of online classes for those students who still may not feel comfortable sitting in a lecture hall.”
Bridges said some facts of life at ABAC will never change.
“ABAC has always been known for its friendly atmosphere and a quality education that prepares students for life,” Bridges, the longest serving president in ABAC history, said. “Even during the pandemic, we have not backed off that premise.”
Chris Kinsey, director of residence life, said he anticipates 1,320 students living on campus this fall at ABAC Place and ABAC Lakeside.
“We had about 1,200 students on campus last fall because of limited space during the pandemic,” Kinsey said. “I anticipate a full house this fall.
“We still have a few rooms available so any student who wants to live on campus needs to apply immediately. We always have a few cancellations for a variety of reasons.”
ABAC’s enrollment was 3,990 during the 2020 fall term, the second-largest enrollment ever at the college. Those students hailed from 19 states, 24 countries, and 155 of Georgia’s 159 counties. The 2020 enrollment also included students from 53 of Florida’s 67 counties.
The percentage of female enrollment at ABAC reached an all-time fall semester high of 59.4 percent during the 2020 fall term when 2,371 females outnumbered the 1,619 males at the college.
A total of 2,353 of the 2020 students enrolled in one of the 12 bachelor’s degree programs at ABAC, which now include agribusiness, nursing, agriculture, history and government, agricultural communication, biology, agricultural education, writing and communication, environmental horticulture, business, natural resource management, and rural community development.
For more information about enrolling for the fall semester, prospective students can contact the enrollment management office at admissions@abac.edu.
