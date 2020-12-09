TIFTON — Paul Willis, executive vice president for finance and administration and chief of staff at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, will retire from ABAC on Jan. 29.
“I feel like it’s time,” Willis said. “I’d like to do a little traveling to see some friends and former students, people we have had relationships with during the 38 years I have spent in higher education.”
Willis’ wife, Shari, plans to retire from the Southwell medical community later this month.
“We plan to continue to live in Tifton,” Willis said. “We really like it here, and it’s a good pivot point for places we want to go.”
ABAC President David Bridges said Willis has been vital to the ABAC success story.
“Paul has transformed every area of ABAC in which he has worked,” Bridges said. “His business acumen, coupled with his people and management skills, have enabled him to take seemingly impossible assignments and create success stories.”
Willis joined the ABAC administration in 2009 as the director of college enrichment. ABAC took over the operation of the former Georgia Agrirama in 2010, and Bridges selected Willis as the director of the newly named Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village.
“The transformation of the museum is one of my fondest memories of my time at ABAC,” Willis said. “It’s one of the most challenging things I have ever done.”
Under Willis’ direction, the museum expanded with three historic buildings and increased the number of special events, workshops and special exhibits in the Museum Gallery.
In 2012, Bridges named Willis the vice president for external affairs. In 2014, Willis took the reins as vice president for finance and operations. Willis moved up to executive VP for finance and administration and chief of staff in 2018.
Willis was recognized by the ABAC faculty and staff in 2014 as the recipient of the prestigious E. Lanier Carson Award for College Administrators. The ABAC Alumni Association named him an honorary alumnus in 2020.
Before he came to ABAC, Willis had a 26-year career in teaching and administration at the University of Florida, where he was the 2008 Greek Advisor of the Year. He also received the Founders’ Distinguished Service Award from the National Agricultural Alumni and Development Association in 2008. He served as president of NAADA from 2004-06 and was on the board of directors from 2000-08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.