TIFTON — From tea parties to trivia, the Office of College Advancement at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College utilized a veritable plethora of creative approaches to reach its constituents this summer as the coronavirus pandemic cut a swath through the United States and left usual sure-fire routes of communication closed.
“We have tried to be as creative as possible,” Deidre Martin, ABAC’s chief development officer, said. “Our goal is to stay in touch with donors and alumni. Since we can’t visit folks the way we normally would, we have to tell the story of ABAC in different ways.
“Everything we do is tied to engagement and outreach and making these people feel good about ABAC and what ABAC is doing.”
Amanda Stitt Moore, ABAC’s leadership annual giving officer, served as the point person on a “Stay at Home Tea Party” to support the Fulwood Garden Center, which is now a part of ABAC. Each prospective donor received a tea bag in the mail with an opportunity to make a tax-deductible gift to the ABAC Foundation to support the Fulwood Garden Center.
“Last year at this time, Kim Bridges, the first lady of ABAC, hosted a tea party at the Fulwood Garden Center,” Martin said. “Because of social distancing, we were not able to do that this year, so we came up with the virtual tea party idea. All the prospective donors had a cup of tea on ABAC.”
Josie Smith, marketing and media coordinator for the Office of College Advancement, headlined the ABAC Trivia event.
“Our alumni director, Lynda Fisher, was planning a whole multitude of events to connect with people across the states of Georgia and Florida,” Smith said. “That came to a halt because of the virus. Then we started thinking of how we could connect in a meaningful way without seeing people face-to-face.
“Virtual trivia came to mind so that everyone could show off their love and pride for ABAC. They did not have to be in same room as us, and people love trivia in general. We had some fun times writing questions.”
The ABAC Trivia events were live streamed from the ABAC TV Studio and produced by Matthew Reid and Landon Rowe. Response was overwhelming. From current ABAC students to Associate Professor Emerita of English Rosalyn Donaldson, everyone loved participating.
“We were able to feature alumni who have gone on to great things,” Smith said. “We had thousands of people view those three trivia episodes. It was a great way to connect with people across the country. We broke through the location barrier.”
Martin has experienced positive feedback from the new ABAC Minute production, which was sent via email to alumni and friends of the college. Each ABAC Minute spotlighted students, faculty, or staff and what they were involved in this summer. ABAC student intern Michael DuVall coordinated the project.
“The ABAC Minute series has been a way to have a meaningful connection with our key alumni and donors and has been very well-received,” Martin said. “They share the same pride we feel about the great work of our students, faculty and staff.”
One ABAC Minute focused on Johnathon Strickland, a senior who completed a summer internship in horticulture at the Ritz Carlton at Reynolds Lake Oconee. Strickland, who will be president of the ABAC Ambassadors this year, spoke from the beautiful grounds of the world-renowned resort.
“It has been such a great experience for me to work this summer as a horticulture intern,” Strickland, who is pursuing his bachelor’s degree in horticulture, said on the video clip. “I get to work on all six golf courses and at the beautiful Ritz Carlton Hotel. It is so exciting to gain the knowledge and experience that I can carry with me in my future endeavors.”
Other ABAC Minute productions included Matthew Anderson talking about a research project involving flamingos; Mary Ellen Hicks, who spoke in the middle of a herd of cows at the ABAC Beef Unit; and Frank Flanders, who held a seminar for Vocational Agriculture teachers across Georgia.
Martin said another virtual initiative has been sharing video thank-you messages with scholarship donors.
ABAC sophomore and scholarship recipient Ava Jane Teasley expressed thanks to her donors from her summer job at the Kubota tractor dealership in Covington.
“I love ABAC,” Teasley said on the video this summer. “I’m not getting paid to say that. I really do love it. I can’t wait to get back in the fall.”
“Donors usually get a handwritten note,” Smith said. “Donors always value these notes, but in this age of decreased social interaction, the video facilitates personal engagement between the donor and the recipient. It’s no big deal for our students to record themselves. Donors can then put a face to a name.”
ABAC Arts Connection Director Wayne Jones came up with a way to connect with ABAC alumni and say thank you to health care personnel.
“Southwell and Colquitt Regional are doing awesome work for their communities in these challenging times,” Jones said. “They have both supported ABAC as outstanding community partners through the years, and we wanted to do something special for them.”
Jones initiated the effort when he shared a music clip with the ABAC Advancement office staff from TAKE3, an instrumental trio which incorporates the beautiful sounds of a violin, cello and piano.
“It was a beautiful piece featuring a combination of ‘Amazing Grace’ and Bach’s ‘Cello Suite No. 1,’” Jones said. “We arranged for it to be used at both Southwell and Colquitt Regional.”
Southwell and Colquitt Regional shared the music throughout their facilities for the enjoyment of doctors, nurses and patients during a time when everyone was looking for a little comfort sound.
Sue Mastrario, director of operations and accounting for the ABAC Advancement Office, also baked sugar cookies, which were distributed at the two medical care facilities as a part of the project.
“Thanks to Sue’s wonderful culinary skills and generosity, we provided 100 individually wrapped sugar cookies to Southwell and Colquitt Regional,” Jones said. “Josie attached a message to each cookie that thanked the health care workers who are the real heroes out there on the front line every day.”
In connection with the music of TAKE3, the notes said, “Your care and concern for our community has been music to our ears.”
And the beat goes on. Annual Giving and Development Coordinator Ric Stewart revived a Beatles’ tune for a recent “Eight Days a Week, How Much Do You Love ABAC?” fundraising effort, and Fisher challenged ABAC alumni to pick their favorite ABAC photo for possible selection as an ABAC puzzle with interlocking pieces.
Fisher said a picture of the Chapel of All Faiths was selected, and the 432-piece puzzle which measures 18 by 24 inches, is now available at the Alumni Office or at www.abac.edu/alumni at a cost of $30. The puzzle can be shipped for an additional $15.
“We are selling the puzzles online, and we have had good response so far,” Fisher said. “Local buyers can come by our office and purchase them.”
Smith said business at the ABAC Advancement Office has been far from usual.
“It has been a challenging time because of the virus, but it has also been a rewarding time,” she said. “Many good things have come from it.”
