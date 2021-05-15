TIFTON — Thomas Grant, an associate professor of journalism at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, serves as co-executive producer of the new documentary, “In the Valley of Sin,” which recently premiered on Fox Nation.
Grant said the documentary is six hours long and is about a story he broke as a reporter 25 years ago for a Spokane, Wash., television station.
“My reporting was the impetus for getting 18 innocent people released from prison,” Grant said. “After I began working on the story, there were also reports by the Wall Street Journal, Washington Times, Dateline NBC, and 48 Hours.”
For the original story, Grant won his first Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, as well as the George Polk Award for courage in reporting. The documentary was produced by Texas Crew and uses the videos Grant shot in the 1990s and his files from the case.
The six-part series opened on May 9, followed by an episode per day until the finale appeared on May 14. A faculty member at ABAC since 2012, Grant serves as advisor to the school’s student newspaper, “The Stallion,” and the student television program, “Stallion TV.” He teaches core classes and upper division journalism classes for the ABAC bachelor’s degree in Writing and Communication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.