TIFTON — Eleven faculty members will receive promotions and seven faculty members will be granted tenure when the 2023-24 academic year begins at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Amy Willis said the promotions and tenure will become effective July 1 for 12-month faculty members and on Aug. 1 for 10-month faculty members. The 2023 fall semester begins at ABAC on Aug. 14.
Promoted to the rank of professor from the School of Arts and Sciences were Emily Dowd-Arrow, Marcus Johnson, Russell Pryor and Amy Warren. In the Stafford School of Business, Diantha Ellis was promoted to the rank of professor.
Faculty members from the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources promoted to associate professor included Michael Maw and Alex McLemore. In the School of Arts and Sciences Eric Larson was promoted to associate professor status, and from the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, Yvonne Smith was promoted to associate professor.
From the School of Arts and Sciences, Suzanne Smith and Matthew Aderholt have been promoted to Senior Lecturer status.
Tenure may be granted to a faculty member who has at least reached the rank of assistant professor and has shown the potential for making significant contributions to the college and the faculty member’s field of study.
Susan Clement, Nancy Hall, and Cheryl Solomon from the School of Nursing and Health Sciences were granted tenure status along with Larson, Maw, McLemore and Smith.