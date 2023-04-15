TIFTON — Eleven faculty members will receive promotions and seven faculty members will be granted tenure when the 2023-24 academic year begins at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Amy Willis said the promotions and tenure will become effective July 1 for 12-month faculty members and on Aug. 1 for 10-month faculty members.  The 2023 fall semester begins at ABAC on Aug. 14. 

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags