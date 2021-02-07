TIFTON — By the age of 8, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College graduate Garret Pierzchajlo knew he wanted to be a doctor. With his recent acceptance to the Mercer University School of Medicine, that dream is now closer to becoming a reality.
The Tifton native graduated from ABAC in December with a bachelor of science degree in biology, pre-professional. He chose ABAC because, Pierzchailo said, it was close to family and its reasonable cost. But his dual enrollment experience showed him that the education he received at ABAC was as good as he could get.
“I actually turned down UGA to go to ABAC because of my experiences here already,” Pierzchajlo said. “My mother also went to ABAC during undergrad and always spoke highly of it.”
While on campus, Pierzchajlo participated in the Student Government Association as a Senator. He was active in Tri-Beta, STEM, Phi Kappa Phi, and the Gaming Club. Through research, he said he was able to build bonds with his professors.
“Everyone at ABAC wants to help you,” Pierzchajlo said. “Dr. (Joseph) Falcone has specifically helped me with the med school process and guided me since day one at ABAC.”
Falcone, department head for Science and Mathematics, said he is happy to see Pierzchajlo’s dream of medical school become a reality.
“Through his coursework and his participation in mentored research as a STEM IV participant at ABAC, he has gained the skills and confidence to successfully achieve this goal,” Falcone said. “He is friendly, approachable, communicates well, and works well with his peers. These soft skills, in addition to his academic talents, made him a very strong candidate for Mercer.”
Pierzchajlo said he plans to graduate from Mercer in 2025. After his residency, he indicated he hopes to come back to Tifton and practice medicine.
“ABAC was a journey, and I am nowhere near the person that I was when I started here as a dual enrollment student,” Pierzchajlo said. “My path was shaped by little wins and losses along the way and helpful guidance from teachers who want to educate.”
