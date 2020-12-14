TIFTON — Five graduates from the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College received top honors at the college's recent fall semester pinning ceremony.
Kyla McFarland from Valdosta received the Dedication to Nursing Award sponsored by South Georgia Medical Center, and Ansley Paulk from Adel received the Academic Excellence Award sponsored by Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Olivia Wade from TyTy received the Clinical Excellence Award sponsored by Tift Regional Medical Center. Chelsie Turrubiartez from Sparks at the associate's degree level and Frank Lin from Tifton at the bachelor’s degree level received recognition as the Lisa Purvis Allison Spirit of Nursing Award recipients.
The Dedication to Nursing Award is given in honor of the nurses both past and present for their hard work and dedication to excellence at South Georgia Medical Center. The Academic Excellence Award goes to the graduate with the highest cumulative grade-point average. The Clinical Excellence Award recognizes a student who demonstrated excellence in evidence-based clinical practice and patient-centered care.
The Allison Award honors the memory of Lisa Purvis Allison, who began the nursing program at ABAC as a single parent of two children following the accidental death of her husband. Despite being diagnosed with colon cancer during her final year in the nursing program, Allison completed her degree, passed her state board exam and became a Registered Nurse. She passed away soon after accomplishing her goal. A scholarship fund in her honor was developed to assist students in fulfilling their dreams of becoming nurses.
A total of 51 students received associate's degree pins, and four students received bachelor’s degree pins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.