TIFTON — Community members can attend a succulent garden workshop on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. offered by the Horticulture Club at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Horticulture Club President Morgan Fritze said tickets are available for the class on the ABAC Horticulture Club’s Facebook page. The cost is $15 per person for the workshop.
“The cost of the community program will include all materials for participants to create an arrangement, which they can take home with them,” Fritze said. “Attendees at the succulents’ class will learn how to care for succulents and create arrangements for their home.”
Frank Flanders, a professor of agricultural education at ABAC, will lead participants with a presentation and an interactive demonstration of the proper way to care for and create succulent designs. Horticulture Club members will then assist all attendees in selecting materials and creating designs.
The workshop will be held in ABAC’s Environmental Horticulture Building. For more information, interested persons can contact Fritze at (407) 212-1037.
One of the worst moments music fans can experience is seeing their favorite stars walking off stage in the middle of a concert they have paid hundreds of dollars for. Unfortunately, this happens far too often. These are the musicians who have left the stage mid-concert... Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.