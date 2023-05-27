tim bruner.jpg

ABAC Police Officer Tim Bruner

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Frank Strickland, the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Police Chief, remembers meeting Tim Bruner on his first day on the job in 2015.

“Tim took me around campus, showed me everything, introduced me to people,” Strickland said. “When someone does that on your first day on the job, you don’t ever forget it. He was a good man.”

