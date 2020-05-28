TIFTON — Brenda Taylor-Hickey has been named as the new director of financial aid at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Taylor-Hickey has served as the associate director of financial aid at the College of Coastal Georgia since 2012. Prior to that time, she worked in several different positions at Coastal Georgia including University Center director, student affairs special assistant, and operations specialist.
“To provide excellent service to our students, the financial aid staff must communicate effectively with students and award aid in a timely fashion,” Taylor-Hickey said. “My passion for customer service has been a part of my management philosophy since my days as a seasonal manager at Summer Waves Water Park during the summer while I attended college.”
Taylor-Hickey completed her master’s degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology at Radford University and her bachelor’s degree in Psychology at Berry College. She replaces Michael Wright, who is the new director of financial aid at Georgia Southwestern University.
“I’m excited to be a part of the ABAC community, and I look forward to the day students can return to campus so that I can get to know them better,” Taylor-Hickey said. “I have been welcomed by a great financial aid team dedicated to helping students obtain the financial resources necessary to accomplish their academic goals.”
Paul Willis, executive vice president for finance and administration at ABAC, said Taylor-Hickey and the financial aid staff will soon move from J. Lamar Branch Hall to their new headquarters in the renovated Carlton Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.