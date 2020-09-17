TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has a natural tie-in to the annual Constitution Day celebration on Thursday because Abraham Baldwin, the namesake for the institution, was one of only two Georgia signers of the historic document 233 years ago on Sept. 17, 1787, in Philadelphia.
When the 39 men signed the Constitution, they set the stage for a quality of life in America that exists today. The Constitution is the oldest and shortest national constitution in existence. William Few was the only other Georgia signer of the 4,543-word document.
Baldwin was born on Nov. 22, 1754, in Guilford, Conn., as the son of a blacksmith. He enrolled at Yale College at the age of 14 and completed his degree in 1772. He studied theology and stayed at Yale as a tutor until 1779. He served on George Washington’s staff as a chaplain during the Revolutionary War.
When the Revolutionary War was over, Baldwin began a study of law. After being admitted to the bar, he moved to Georgia in 1783 to set up a law practice near Augusta. Georgia Gov. Lyman Hall then asked him to develop an educational plan for Georgia on both the secondary and post-secondary level. One year later, Baldwin was elected to the Georgia House of Assembly, and in 1787 he represented Georgia as a member of the Constitutional Convention.
Baldwin later became the first president of the University of Georgia. He also served in the United States House of Representatives and in the U.S. Senate. A colorful panel depicting his career is a key part of the ABAC history exhibit in the Tift Hall administration building.
Almost 4,000 students are taking classes at ABAC this semester from 24 countries and 19 states. ABAC attracts students from 155 of Georgia’s 159 counties and from 53 of Florida’s 67 counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.