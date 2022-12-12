jodie snow.jpeg

Jodie Snow

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Jodie Snow, the chief operating officer of the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Foundation Inc., has been selected to participate in the University System of Georgia Executive Leadership Institute.

The ELI Class of 2022-23 includes 35 faculty and staff members from USG institutions and the University System office. For More than a decade, USG has hosted ELI for faculty and staff to develop new leaders within the system and offer professional development opportunities to help them grow their careers in Georgia.

