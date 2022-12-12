TIFTON — Jodie Snow, the chief operating officer of the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Foundation Inc., has been selected to participate in the University System of Georgia Executive Leadership Institute.
The ELI Class of 2022-23 includes 35 faculty and staff members from USG institutions and the University System office. For More than a decade, USG has hosted ELI for faculty and staff to develop new leaders within the system and offer professional development opportunities to help them grow their careers in Georgia.
“This is about supporting and growing our own people within the University System,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “Many times, the best talent is already among us. We want to give our people the best opportunity to experience this kind of professional development so they can reach their full potential.”
Presidents from the 26 colleges and universities within the system can nominate one academic leader and one staff leader to participate. From the nominees, individuals are selected for the six-month program and participate in a leadership development curriculum that includes content, personal reflection, job shadowing and cross-mentoring.
This year’s ELI class had its first session in November, and Snow said it was an eye-opening experience.
“It was phenomenal,” the Class of 2000 ABAC graduate, said. “I am humbled and honored to be selected for the program. It is apparent that it’s going to be one of the best leadership programs I have ever been involved in.
“The leadership of the institute nearly guarantees that your leadership competencies will be enhanced by the end of the sessions, and I can already see where that will be the case. They are committed to developing a talented and capable pool of executives and administrators who will take on leadership roles at the institutions.”
A Fitzgerald native, Snow excelled at ABAC, receiving both the J.G. Woodroof Award as ABAC’s top academic student, and the George P. Donaldson Award as the top student participating in the commencement ceremony. She also played on the ABAC women’s tennis team, which finished second in the nation in 1999. That team was inducted into the ABAC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.
Snow completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of Georgia in management information systems. She then earned both a Master of Business Administration degree and a Juris Doctorate degree in a joint program at Stetson University.
After five years of practicing law in Florida, Snow returned to her roots in south Georgia by accepting the position with the ABAC Foundation.
“My experiences as an attorney shaped my career and prepared me for the opportunities and challenges at ABAC,” she said. “After 10 years at ABAC, the timing of this program is perfect. I’m looking forward to implementing the leadership skills obtained through ELI at ABAC.”