Those enjoying the ABAC Holiday Luncheon included, from left, Destiny Garmon from TRMC, ABAC President Tracy Brundage, and ABAC Staff Council Chair Jessica Gandy. Garmon, an ABAC alumnus, originated the Pediatric Plushies Program at TRMC.
TIFTON — What began as a generous gesture from one nurse in Tift Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department has turned into a cause that resonates with many around the community. At Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s annual holiday luncheon, ABAC employees were glad to do their part.
Destiny Garmon, an ABAC alumnus, began the Pediatric Plushies Program at the hospital, collecting stuffed animals, or “plushies,” that are used to comfort children preparing for medical procedures. She joined other guests from TRMC at the luncheon to talk about the effort and thank ABAC employees for their donations of stuffed animals, kiddie band-aids, coloring books, and crayons to be used in the program.
“We really appreciate this kind of support,” Garmon said. “It helps so much with the kids that we see. I never thought that our idea to start this would go this far.”
Jessica Gandy serves as chair of the ABAC Staff Council and got the idea to contribute after reading a story about the program when it received a DAISY Award, which is presented annually to a nursing team that goes above and beyond its regular duties to address a need. Gandy thought the idea would be a perfect fit for the school’s employees to get behind.
“We think it’s such a great cause, and our folks really showed up,” Gandy said. “We’re all aware of Destiny and the hard work and care she provides for her pediatric patients. We appreciate all of our guests from Tift Regional for coming to our luncheon so we could thank them for what they do for our community.”
The Pediatric Plushies program began in February 2022 when Garmon purchased a few of the stuffed animals herself. She raised $705 to buy more through a Facebook fundraiser, and the effort earned her department the DAISY Award.