pediatric program.jpg

Those enjoying the ABAC Holiday Luncheon included, from left, Destiny Garmon from TRMC, ABAC President Tracy Brundage, and ABAC Staff Council Chair Jessica Gandy. Garmon, an ABAC alumnus, originated the Pediatric Plushies Program at TRMC.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — What began as a generous gesture from one nurse in Tift Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department has turned into a cause that resonates with many around the community. At Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s annual holiday luncheon, ABAC employees were glad to do their part.

Destiny Garmon, an ABAC alumnus, began the Pediatric Plushies Program at the hospital, collecting stuffed animals, or “plushies,” that are used to comfort children preparing for medical procedures. She joined other guests from TRMC at the luncheon to talk about the effort and thank ABAC employees for their donations of stuffed animals, kiddie band-aids, coloring books, and crayons to be used in the program.

