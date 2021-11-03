TIFTON — A new partnership between Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) gives ABAC students majoring in biology an opportunity to complete medical school a year early.
The partnership grants ABAC bachelor of science in Biology students two possible routes of action for consideration into the PCOM Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program.
After graduation with a four-year degree in biology from ABAC, students can receive special consideration for the four-year DO program. Qualified ABAC Biology BS students also can opt to attend ABAC through their junior year, then transfer to the DO program and take medical school courses a year early.
“This new agreement is excellent news for ABAC Biology students with dreams of becoming doctors, and it’s great for the region,” Matthew Anderson, dean of ABAC’s School of Arts and Sciences, said. “Keeping our students in south Georgia for their medical training will hopefully increase the likelihood that they stick around thereafter and serve our rural communities.”
H. William Craver, dean and chief academic officer at PCOM South Georgia in Moultrie, worked on PCOM’s behalf to establish the agreement.
“We are proud to have accepted and educated ABAC students since opening our doors in 2019,” Craver said. “This agreement creates the opportunity to increase the number of ABAC students at PCOM South Georgia in the near future.
“I share Dr. Anderson’s excitement and hopefulness of keeping south Georgia students in the region to fill the need for rural health care professionals. It is through institutional agreements such as this that our common goal can be reached.”
Joseph Falcone, department head for science and mathematics at ABAC, said he believes the program provides a competitive advantage for ABAC students.
“It is exciting to note that our students are being recognized for being so well-prepared for medical study,” Falcone said. “In fact, three of our students were seated in the inaugural class at PCOM at Moultrie DO program. I am so proud of our outstanding faculty, our curriculum and the quality of our students that make these opportunities possible in our community.”
Up to three ABAC Biology BS students per year will be considered for admission into PCOM South Georgia’s Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program.
For more information about the articulation agreement, interested persons can contact Falcone at (229) 391-5114 or jfalcone@abac.edu.
Welcome to the discussion.
