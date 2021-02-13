TIFTON — Black History Month activities at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College start Monday when students can attend the screening of “Selma” at 6:30 p.m. in the ABAC Lakeside lobby.
Other events include an African American Professionals Panel on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in Howard Auditorium. To maintain social distancing guidelines, the maximum capacity is 50 people, and all attendees must wear a mask. Individuals can also participate via Microsoft Teams.
The HPA/Active Minds organization will sponsor a Sexual Assault Advocacy presentation on Feb. 24 in Bowen 100 at 5:30 p.m. For more information on the event, contact Jewrell Rivers at jrivers@abac.edu.
“Culture Shock” is the title of a presentation scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Bowen 100 on Feb. 24. Participants will engage in an open dialogue about personal identity, life experiences, and embracing individuality. Prepackaged snacks will be provided for participants. Individuals also can participate via Microsoft Teams.
A Black History Month Trivia Night sponsored by the Residence Hall Association is set for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 in the John Hunt Town Hall classroom. Other 6:30 p.m. movie nights in the ABAC Lakeside lobby include “Coach Carter” on Feb. 17 and “The Photograph” on Feb. 22.
A virtual Black History Month Roundtable discussion is planned for Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m. that will feature faculty, staff and students discussing "What Black History Month Means to Me.” Access details will be forwarded when they become available.
Black History Month activities culminate with an Open Mic Night sponsored by IMPACT on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. in the John Hunt Town Hall classroom. The capacity for the event will be limited to 30 people.
Attendees at all events must adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear masks. Locations and times of events may be altered because of COVID-19 protocols.
