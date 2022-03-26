TIFTON — Beginning with the 2022 fall semester, students can enroll in a new Environmental Studies track within the popular bachelor of science degree in Biology at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“Environmental Studies is an interdisciplinary field that draws on courses from the natural sciences, as well as the social sciences and even the humanities,” Matthew Anderson, dean of the ABAC School of Arts and Sciences, said. “This interdisciplinary training will position ABAC Biology B.S. students to help address the complex nature of contemporary environmental issues, and it will prepare our graduates for a wide variety of related careers.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs as environmental science and protection technicians are projected to grow by 11% between 2020 and 2030, which is faster than the average of all occupations, and environmental scientist and specialist jobs are projected to grow by 8%.
The average salary in environmental careers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, is $73,230 annually. ABAC Biology B.S. Environmental Studies track students will be well-positioned to take advantage of this growth.
The interdisciplinary nature of this track will also prepare ABAC students for occupations involving environmental policy and other related issues. Given the growing climate change crisis, the skills and knowledge this track will instill seem likely to be in high demand.
“A broad interdisciplinary knowledge base and skill set is needed to address the complex nature of the environmental issues and challenges that the world faces,” Anderson said. “Given the wide variety of academic disciplines and programs represented at ABAC, we are keenly positioned to help prepare students with interests in this important area.”
Joseph Falcone, ABAC’s Science and Mathematics department head, said ABAC graduates will be well-prepared to tackle a variety of jobs in the sector.
“In this track, emphasis is placed on preparing students to evaluate and guide environmental actions using sound science,” Falcone said. “Realistic, hands-on experiences in lab work, field work and internships enable students to apply scientific concepts and develop valuable field and laboratory skills.”
For more information about the new Biology B.S. Environmental Studies track, interested persons can contact Falcone at jfalcone@abac.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.