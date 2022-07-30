ABAC President David Bridges, right, discusses his retirement with acting Vice President of Communications and Transition Mike Chason in a TV interview bidding the students, faculty, staff and campus farewell before his retirement on Sunday.
TIFTON — In his final television appearance as the president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, David Bridges reminisces about his ABAC tenure with acting Vice President for Communications and Transition Mike Chason.
“Serving as president of ABAC has been a great capstone to my career in higher education,” Bridges said. “My time in higher education started at ABAC when I was a student here, and now it ends as I retire.”
Bridges retires on Sunday, exactly one month into his 17th year as the ABAC president. He is the longest-serving president in the history of ABAC and the longest-serving president among the 26 colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia.
In the interview, Bridges cites the arrival of bachelor’s degrees at ABAC as the top achievement during his career.
“In my first address to the faculty and staff of ABAC in 2006, I told them that ABAC did not have a future as a two-year college,” Bridges said. “I knew we had to offer bachelor’s degrees to survive.”
ABAC is now a four-year college with 12 different bachelor’s degrees available for its nearly 4,000 students.
