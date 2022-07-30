abac president.png

ABAC President David Bridges, right, discusses his retirement with acting Vice President of Communications and Transition Mike Chason in a TV interview bidding the students, faculty, staff and campus farewell before his retirement on Sunday.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — In his final television appearance as the president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, David Bridges reminisces about his ABAC tenure with acting Vice President for Communications and Transition Mike Chason.

“Serving as president of ABAC has been a great capstone to my career in higher education,” Bridges said. “My time in higher education started at ABAC when I was a student here, and now it ends as I retire.”

