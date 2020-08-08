TIFTON — Erin Porter, an associate professor of Agricultural Engineering, received the top award presented to a faculty member at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College when she recently received the W. Bruce and Rosalyn Ray Donaldson Award for Teaching Excellence.
Other award recipients honored included Clayton Riehle, administrative assistant in the Office of Technology Services, who received the Roy R. Jackson Sr. Award for Staff Excellence, and Deidre Martin, chief development officer, who received the E. Lanier Carson Award for College Administrators.
Frank Flanders, an associate professor of Agricultural Education, received the W. Bruce and Rosalyn Ray Donaldson Excellence in Advising Award, and Jason Scott, an associate professor of Wildlife, received the W. Bruce and Rosalyn Ray Donaldson Award for Excellence in Student Engagement.
Usually presented at the Honors Day ceremony in April, the awards were announced at various meetings across campus in the recipient’s school of study or office unit. Honors Day was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic as ABAC and the other 25 colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia taught classes online for the final weeks of the spring semester and the entirety of the summer term. ABAC plans to return to in-person instruction when the fall semester begins on Wednesday.
An ABAC faculty member for the past five years in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Porter earned a Ph.D. and a master of science degree in Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering from Oklahoma State University and a bachelor of science degree in Biosystems Engineering from Clemson University. Recommendation letters from students and peers lauded her teaching ability.
“This recipient has become a role model, mentor and pivotal part of my success at ABAC and outside of ABAC,” one student wrote. “This instructor providing constant support and encouragement for me to succeed in whatever I put my mind to helped me find my niche in career interests going forward.”
One of Riehle’s colleagues said he “has a true concern and willingness to help others, even though many of his tasks are performed behind the scenes.” Another said that Riehle “will take on any task, always asking questions to be sure he is doing what is needed while maintaining a cheerful, can-do attitude.”
An ABAC staff member for more than 15 years, Riehle was in the United States Air Force for four years, where he learned skills he still employs today. One of his recommendations stated, “His vast knowledge and experience go beyond Institutional Research and ABAC. All previous jobs and educational training have made him a ‘Jack of All Trades.’”
Employed at ABAC for the past five years, Martin had a long career at the University of South Carolina Aiken, where she was the vice chancellor for advancement before moving back to the family farm near Omega. Under her leadership, fundraising totals have increased for the past three years at ABAC.
“Every day, I am given the opportunity to be part of an organization where the work we do is transforming lives,” Martin said. She received her bachelor’s degree from Berry College, her master’s degree from Georgia State University, and her education doctorate from the University of South Carolina.
One of Flanders’ advisees said, “My advisor accommodates and assists advisees with all that’s needed,” offering “wonderful advice and knowledge to allow me to leave with a smile on my face and confidence in myself again.”
Flanders said, “Dealing with the technical side of advising is the easy part. Dealing with students and their individual needs is an ongoing process.” He earned his Ed.D. in Career, Technical & Agricultural Education, a master of education in Agricultural Education, and a bachelor of science degree, all from the University of Georgia.
Described in one recommendation as “an innovator and a leader since he arrived at ABAC,” Scott began his ABAC career in 2011. He routinely includes local and overnight field trips in his classes. Scott developed a study-abroad course that involved a trip to Costa Rica so that students could experience tropical ecosystems and international conservation methods.
Scott earned a Ph.D. in Wildlife Management and a master of science degree in Forest Resources from the University of Georgia. He also received a bachelor of science degree in Wildlife Resources from the University of Idaho.
