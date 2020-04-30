TIFTON — Gentle music wafts through the stately pines at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at 7 p.m. each night when ABAC pays tribute to the nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the nation.
“We honor all the nurses across the state and country who are risking their lives every day during this struggle against the coronavirus,” ABAC Media Productions Coordinator Matthew Reid said. “We saw what some other places were doing, such as the nightly cheers every night at 7 in Manhattan, and we wanted to do something special.”
Emanating from the bell tower at ABAC’s Chapel of All Faiths, the music reaches several blocks in all directions. The soft melody flows across a nearly empty campus because all ABAC students are completing spring semester instruction online.
“It’s a way of celebrating the accomplishments of the nurses and our way of saying thank you for their sacrifice,” Reid said. “We also play a song at noon every day to lift the spirits of the entire community.”
ABAC opened its nursing program in 1966, and many of the nurses at Southwell, which includes Tift Regional Medical Center, received their education at ABAC. The college now offers both associate's and bachelor’s degrees in nursing.
“We also ring the chimes every May and December when the ABAC graduates exit Gressette Gym after the spring and fall commencement ceremonies,” Reid said.
ABAC will stage a virtual spring commencement online on May 7 at 10 a.m. The virtual ceremony will air on watch.ABAC.edu, ABAC’s Facebook page, and ABAC’s YouTube page. A total of 429 graduates will be recognized during the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.