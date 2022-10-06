TIFTON – For most visitors, the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition at Spence Field near Moultrie is North America’s Premier Farm Show. For Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, it feels more like a family reunion.
ABAC students, faculty, staff, and administrators will be on hand Oct. 18-20 to welcome friends, alumni, and prospective students at the annual event. At the ABAC building near the Expo front entrance, visitors will experience different segments of ABAC life.
The landmark Golden Stallion mascot statue and the famous ABAC pulling tractors are familiar sights at the ABAC venue, and there will be plenty of information, merchandise and giveaways available.
“The Sunbelt Expo is second only to homecoming when it comes to the number of alumni we get to connect with during the week,” Lynda Fisher, ABAC’s Director of Alumni Relations, said. “It is always a pleasure to have them come to the ABAC building and reminisce about days gone by as they peruse the yearbooks.”
No school, group or organization has a deeper tie to the event than ABAC. The event originated on the ABAC campus in 1964 as a small farm equipment show called “Dealer Days.” Eighteen years later, it moved to Spence Field, and ABAC has been along for every step of the way as an annual exhibitor.
ABAC Director of Public Relations Chris Beckham said ABAC’s mission mirrors that of the Expo.
“For a long time, ABAC’s School of Agriculture and Natural Resources has been recognized as an innovative leader in many facets of agriculture,” he said. “People return to the Expo each year for the same reason. Although the event isn’t on our campus, it still feels like home because of the connection ABAC has with so many people through the Expo.”
In the ABAC exhibit, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the school’s agricultural degree programs as well as the 14 different bachelor’s degrees offered by ABAC. Alumni will find new ways to connect with their alma mater, and everyone can purchase ABAC souvenirs, including some new merchandise making its debut at the Expo.
The Georgia Museum of Agriculture also will offer some historic demonstrations as well as a collection of animals from the Langdale Nature Center and information about the Museum’s Destination Ag program.
“There’s always a lot of activity in our building, and we like it that way,” Garrett Boone, the director of ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture, said. “It’s great to see familiar faces, and we make a lot of new connections. What we offer at the museum is unique, and we love a chance to show that off.”
The Expo is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 20.
