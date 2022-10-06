abac expo.jpg

ABAC Student Government Association President Caleb Bagley and Shamyah Williams show off their Stallion spirit during the 2021 Sunbelt Expo.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON – For most visitors, the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition at Spence Field near Moultrie is North America’s Premier Farm Show. For Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, it feels more like a family reunion.

ABAC students, faculty, staff, and administrators will be on hand Oct. 18-20 to welcome friends, alumni, and prospective students at the annual event. At the ABAC building near the Expo front entrance, visitors will experience different segments of ABAC life.

