TIFTON — The staff of The Stallion, the student newspaper at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, has selected one superior pacesetter and 10 pacesetters for the 2022-23 academic year.
Pacesetters are selected annually from nominations made by ABAC students, faculty, and staff members. These individuals, including one Superior Pacesetter Award winner, are recognized for their outstanding service to ABAC and its students.
“This year we described a pacesetter as an individual on campus that sets the pace for others without a desire for validation,” Delaney Garcia, editor of The Stallion, said. “Their hard work is provoked by their drive and passion for their school. These people lead the way for others, always strive to do the best, and can be considered leaders on campus in their respective roles. I am incredibly honored to be serving as the editor-in-chief this semester so we can honor these amazing individuals in our community.”
For the student awards, Amber Oliver was the Superior Pacesetter selection. Oliver, a senior history and government major from Spring Hill, Fla., was honored for her diligence and excellence on and off campus, raising the bar for ABAC students.
Pacesetter selections included Sara Michael Spradley, a rural community development major from Tifton, for constant service to her community as a leader and a student; Travious “TJ” Acree, a sophomore elementary education major from Tifton, for his constant involvement with the community as a role model and friend to all; Caleb Bagley, a senior rural community development major from Douglas, for his loyal service as SGA president and academic leader; and Karli Williams, a senior biology major from Hazlehurst, for constantly striving for success in every position and never backing down from a challenge.
For the staff awards, Pacesetter winners included Assistant Director of Enrollment Management Sunny Ross Sparrow for her love and dedication to ABAC and its current and future students; biology professor Jennifer Harper for her care and support as a professor, mentor, and advisor of the Pre-Vet Club; and Tia Kohler, a program support specialist in the Stafford School of Business, for her commitment to the success of the school and its students.
Also, Jason Scott, an associate professor of Wildlife Ecology and Management, was honored for making the hardest of classes a joy to be in and creating the future leaders of wildlife; Shawn Burnette, coordinator of student activities, for always putting ABAC students first by revitalizing the culture on campus; and John Cable, an assistant professor of History, for his unstoppable engagement with students while still being new to the ABAC community.