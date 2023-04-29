abac stallion.jpg

Amber Oliver, right was presented the Superior Pacesetter Award by ABAC Stallion Editor Delaney Garcia at the recent ABAC Pacesetter Awards Ceremony.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — The staff of The Stallion, the student newspaper at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, has selected one superior pacesetter and 10 pacesetters for the 2022-23 academic year.

Pacesetters are selected annually from nominations made by ABAC students, faculty, and staff members. These individuals, including one Superior Pacesetter Award winner, are recognized for their outstanding service to ABAC and its students.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags