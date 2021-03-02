TIFTON – Johnathon Strickland, a senior environmental horticulture major from LaGrange at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, has been awarded the 2021 Georgia Green Industry Association Scholarship in memory of Bill Inabinet.
This marks the fourth year that GGIA provided scholarships in the name of Inabinet, a long-time supporter of the industry and GGIA. Contributions in his memory by many of his fellow Heart of Georgia Nursery Growers, along with a small portion of membership dues, sustain the scholarship program. These contributions ensure the scholarship continues to support the dreams of students who are pursuing a career in horticulture.
“ABAC has prepared me with the knowledge and skills to get me where I am today,” Strickland said. “I look forward to representing ABAC and the GGIA in the horticulture industry after graduation.”
During his ABAC career, Strickland has dedicated countless hours to the ABAC Ambassadors, currently serving as the president of the campus leadership organization. He is also involved with the ABAC Horticulture Club, filling the roles of both vice president and president. As a part of that responsibility, Strickland has worked to plan, organize and execute the last three major Spring Plant Sales at ABAC.
Strickland also completed an internship with Reynolds Lake Oconee, gaining field experience working on golf courses. Strickland currently works as the ABAC greenhouse manager. He thrives in a greenhouse setting and said he hopes to operate his own greenhouse one day to help others find a love for horticulture.
For more information about the bachelor’s degree in environmental horticulture degree at ABAC, interested persons can contact admissions@abac.edu
