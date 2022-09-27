wrigley abac scholarship.jpg

ABAC President Tracy Brundage, right, with ABAC student Bridget Dixon and University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Bridget Dixon, an agricultural communication major at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, recently received the first-ever Steve W. Wrigley Scholarship Award from the University System of Georgia Foundation. Wrigley is a former USG chancellor.

A native of Kite, Dixon represented ABAC and students from all 26 of the USG’s colleges and universities when she gave a speech at the recent Board of Regents Scholarship Gala in Atlanta.

