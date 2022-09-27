TIFTON — Bridget Dixon, an agricultural communication major at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, recently received the first-ever Steve W. Wrigley Scholarship Award from the University System of Georgia Foundation. Wrigley is a former USG chancellor.
A native of Kite, Dixon represented ABAC and students from all 26 of the USG’s colleges and universities when she gave a speech at the recent Board of Regents Scholarship Gala in Atlanta.
“Please know how pleased we are to support Bridget and grateful again for her eloquent remarks before almost 400 Gala guests,” Kirby Thompson, USG vice chancellor for development, said. “From Kite to Columbus, Bridget continues to make the entire University System of Georgia proud. We wish her continued success in life and in what will no doubt be a promising career.”
Dixon admitted her nerves kicked in just before she approached the podium for the presentation.
“It was definitely nerve-racking at first,” she said with a laugh. “After I started talking, I began to feel more comfortable.
“I think when I told them my hometown had only 219 people in it, they started laughing, and that relaxed me. I guess what made me so nervous at first was that I was representing the entire college and my hometown. But it was fun.”
ABAC President Tracy Brundage said it was obvious that Dixon was speaking from her heart when she told the audience about her educational career at ABAC.
“Bridget did a wonderful job,” Brundage said. “The audience warmed to her right away, and her speech was just perfect. I was so proud of the way she represented ABAC and the University System of Georgia.”
Dixon, who is the daughter of Burt and Jennifer Dixon, will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the USG Foundation. Now enrolled in her final semester at ABAC, she said she plans to graduate in December with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural communication.
Winner of the Ms. ABAC event as a freshman in 2020, Dixon said choosing to attend ABAC was a life-changing decision for her.
“I chose ABAC because I knew I would get the best education from here that I could possibly get,” she said. “I just love being around family and friends and getting to know everyone. The best thing about ABAC is the connections that I have made here. I believe those connections will help me in my future.”
Dixon met two possible connections at the Gala when she was introduced to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue.
“Both of them have strong ties to agriculture, so we bonded over that,” Dixon said. “They gave me a lot of compliments on my speech.”
Dixon said she hopes to secure a job with an agribusiness after she walks across the Gressette Gymnasium stage at the ABAC commencement ceremony on Dec. 15.
“I am focused on working for an agribusiness, but my dream job is to get involved with ag policy,” she said. “I’d like to work with a member of Congress or in state government.”
