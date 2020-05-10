TIFTON — Louis Mitchell Canevari received the ABAC Alumni Association award at the recent virtual spring commencement ceremony at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The award goes to the top bachelor’s degree student graduating during the semester.
An agriculture major from Lake Placid, Fla., Canevari maintained a 3.28 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale during his four years at ABAC. He is the son of Louis Canevari and Jennifer Bush.
A Dean’s List student, Canevari served as a member of the prestigious ABAC Ambassadors leadership organization and was selected as a senator with the Student Government Association. He was also elected president of the ABAC Cattlemen’s Association and was the co-director of the Inter Club Council.
Canevari was also a member of the ABAC School of Agriculture and Natural Resources Leaders program and a volunteer with the First Baptist Church student ministry.
“The programs that I have been involved in and the leadership positions I have held while at ABAC have helped to prepare me for a professional career in many ways,” Canevari said. “These activities allowed me to network with many like-minded students as well as industry leaders.”
Like many ABAC students in bachelor’s degree programs, Canevari participated in an internship during his college career. He worked as a processing and production manager intern with Cal-Maine Foods in Okeechobee, Fla. Canevari also completed a convention internship with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association in San Antonio, Tex.
“ABAC granted me so many opportunities to develop myself professionally and prepare me for life after graduation,” Canevari said. “Through my involvement with various clubs, I was able to continue learning about the agriculture industry and develop professional relationships with individuals across the Southeast.”
The virtual ceremony featured remarks from ABAC President David Bridges, the calling of each of the 432 graduates’ names by Director of Public Relations Emeritus Michael Chason, and the announcement of the ABAC Alumni Association award recipient by ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher.
Along with the other 25 colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia, ABAC did not have a regular on-campus spring commencement ceremony this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Summer term classes begin online at ABAC on May 26.
