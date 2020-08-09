TIFTON — Students who achieved academic excellence in their coursework during the summer term were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s List, the Dean’s List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.
The President’s List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. ABAC President David Bridges said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jerry Baker said the students who qualified for the Dean’s List attained a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.
Area students on each list and their hometowns were:
Adel
Distinguished Achievement: Jaylee Bass, Hunter Folsom, Christopher Gibbs, Hannah McDaniel, Alex Moore, Ansley Paulk, James Peacock, Ethan Ray, Rachel Ray, Jesse Tucker
Albany
Distinguished Achievement: Kylie Appleton, Morgan Gatlin, Wilson Joiner, Taylor Kilgo, Robert Leach, John Logan, Jennifer McEldowney, Abigail Rangel, Gertrude Sanders, Cole Tucker, April Wilson
Arlington
Distinguished Achievement: Janet Gleaton, Tanner Gleaton
Ashburn
Distinguished Achievement: Elijah Alford, Zebony Davis, Deborah Graham, Talor Lawson, Aarian McGee, Abril Perez, Ezra Robinson
Baconton
Distinguished Achievement: Benjamin Hatcher, Donald Hayes
Brinson
Distinguished Achievement: Kaitlyn Bullock
Bainbridge
Distinguished Achievement: Angel Davis, Sawyer Enfinger, Elena Garcia Ravelo, Latoria Green, Sophia Guzman-Roman, Ladaric Jones, Hayden Martin, Morgan McCullough, Benjamin Mitchell, Edward Moorhead, Sarah New, Kathryn Patterson, Annabelle Smith, Jeb Smith, Savannah Smith, Emily Sullivan, Leslie Tejada, Auryelle Wade-Price, Mary Walker
Blakely
Distinguished Achievement: Morgan Alderman, Zackary Alderman, Samuel Evans, Caroline Harper, Collier Harper, Samuel Hattaway, Ashlee Phillips, Summer Sanders, Jamekia White
Cairo
Distinguished Achievement: Jalyn Ross
Chula
Distinguished Achievement: Rebecca Bryan, Scarlett Hogan
Colquitt
Distinguished Achievement: Michaela Colgan, Victoria Fleet, Henry Harbin, Katie Massey, Madison Roland, Judson Thomas, Shomari Wallace, Timothy Whitaker, Taylor Widner
Cordele
Distinguished Achievement: Garet Hobbs, Kajal Patel
Cuthbert
Distinguished Achievement: Carly-Ann Collier
Dawson
Distinguished Achievement: Hensley Ingram
Doerun
Distinguished Achievement: Emily Walker
Donalsonville
Distinguished Achievement: Cassie Adams, Miranda Brannon, Emily Earnest
Enigma
Distinguished Achievement: Emily Dillard, Reese Hilton
Fitzgerald
President’s List: John Miller, Evan Newell
Distinguished Achievement: Austin Futch, Rebecca Lindsey, Jasmine Lundy, Samantha Munroe, Shannon Smith, Brittany Veal
Leary
Distinguished Achievement: Melissa Hay
Leesburg
Distinguished Achievement: Caitllyn Lawton
Lenox
Distinguished Achievement: Daniel Morris, Annah Williams
Meigs
President’s List: Amy Deariso
Distinguished Achievement: Jillian Grim, Lavonia Landrum
Moultrie
President’s List: Elizabeth Charles, Alexis Grogan
Distinguished Achievement: Coletia Bentley, Michael Crosby, Thuan Dang, Christopher Dorsey, Kaytlin Haynes, Alyn Herndon, Sarah Hollingsworth, Brittany Jones, Johannah Lowman, Luis Martinez-torres, Brentley Odom, Gabriel Parker, Vaidehi Patel, Sarai Ramirez, Jose Santos Sanchez, Rumonda Solomon, Johnston Whitaker
Norman Park
Distinguished Achievement: Abigail Alvarado, Maria Hernandez, Carly Horne
Ocilla
Distinguished Achievement: Madison Dill, Alexander Eason, Dustin Reliford
Omega
Distinguished Achievement: Carrie Dunn, Jesus Garcia, Morgan Harrison, Kelsey Robinson
Poulan
Distinguished Achievement: Ansley Busbee
Sparks
Distinguished Achievement: Justin Beach, William Garcia
Sycamore
Distinguished Achievement: Christopher Termunde
Sylvester
Distinguished Achievement: Jacob Jones, Angelina Martinez, Elizabeth Montgomery, Seth Newelle, Georgia Pritchard, Andrew Spainhour, Kelly Young
Thomasville
Distinguished Achievement: Robert Gaston, Courtney Olgetree, Kinley Shores
Tifton: Dean’s List, Fanxu Lin, Alyssa McDaniel
Distinguished Achievement: Erynn Allison, Ja’Mi Barnes, Sawyer Bass, Jarod Beeman, Dontavious Bell, Andi Branch, Dylan Brooks, Jacob Brooks, Jhonny Cabanas, Tori-Anne Chambers, Hannah Chance, Casey Cheshire, William Cox, Yulissa De La Paz, Caleb Dela Cerna, Chloe Dela Cerna, Emily Dicks, Sue Dunkel, Nina Dykes, Leilani Fonsah, Bailey Gebhart, Rebecca Golden, Lyndsae Griffin, Pedro Guevara, Cassie Hogan, Chrys Kirby, Janet Koposko, Meredith Lowery, Maritza Martinez, Emmalee Milner, Beyonce’ Parker, Lewis Prewitt, Walker Sanders, Cristal Silva Padilla, Melanie Smith, Nicholas Spader, Mary Spikes, Daniel Stout, Haley Walker, Breanna Walls, Kayland Winter
Ty Ty
Distinguished Achievement< Lindy Busbin, Sean Collins, George Patterson
Whigham
Distinguished Achievement: Meagan Poppell, Chason Rabitaille
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.