Students who achieved academic excellence in their coursework during the summer term were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s List, the Dean’s List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.

The President’s List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. ABAC President David Bridges said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jerry Baker said the students who qualified for the Dean’s List attained a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.

Area students on each list and their hometowns were:

Adel

Distinguished Achievement: Jaylee Bass, Hunter Folsom, Christopher Gibbs, Hannah McDaniel, Alex Moore, Ansley Paulk, James Peacock, Ethan Ray, Rachel Ray, Jesse Tucker

Albany

Distinguished Achievement: Kylie Appleton, Morgan Gatlin, Wilson Joiner, Taylor Kilgo, Robert Leach, John Logan, Jennifer McEldowney, Abigail Rangel, Gertrude Sanders, Cole Tucker, April Wilson

Arlington

Distinguished Achievement: Janet Gleaton, Tanner Gleaton

Ashburn

Distinguished Achievement: Elijah Alford, Zebony Davis, Deborah Graham, Talor Lawson, Aarian McGee, Abril Perez, Ezra Robinson

Baconton

Distinguished Achievement: Benjamin Hatcher, Donald Hayes

Brinson

Distinguished Achievement: Kaitlyn Bullock

Bainbridge

Distinguished Achievement: Angel Davis, Sawyer Enfinger, Elena Garcia Ravelo, Latoria Green, Sophia Guzman-Roman, Ladaric Jones, Hayden Martin, Morgan McCullough, Benjamin Mitchell, Edward Moorhead, Sarah New, Kathryn Patterson, Annabelle Smith, Jeb Smith, Savannah Smith, Emily Sullivan, Leslie Tejada, Auryelle Wade-Price, Mary Walker

Blakely

Distinguished Achievement: Morgan Alderman, Zackary Alderman, Samuel Evans, Caroline Harper, Collier Harper, Samuel Hattaway, Ashlee Phillips, Summer Sanders, Jamekia White

Cairo

Distinguished Achievement: Jalyn Ross

Chula

Distinguished Achievement: Rebecca Bryan, Scarlett Hogan

Colquitt

Distinguished Achievement: Michaela Colgan, Victoria Fleet, Henry Harbin, Katie Massey, Madison Roland, Judson Thomas, Shomari Wallace, Timothy Whitaker, Taylor Widner

Cordele

Distinguished Achievement: Garet Hobbs, Kajal Patel

Cuthbert

Distinguished Achievement: Carly-Ann Collier

Dawson

Distinguished Achievement: Hensley Ingram

Doerun

Distinguished Achievement: Emily Walker

Donalsonville

Distinguished Achievement: Cassie Adams, Miranda Brannon, Emily Earnest

Enigma

Distinguished Achievement: Emily Dillard, Reese Hilton

Fitzgerald

President’s List: John Miller, Evan Newell

Distinguished Achievement: Austin Futch, Rebecca Lindsey, Jasmine Lundy, Samantha Munroe, Shannon Smith, Brittany Veal

Leary

Distinguished Achievement: Melissa Hay

Leesburg

Distinguished Achievement: Caitllyn Lawton

Lenox

Distinguished Achievement: Daniel Morris, Annah Williams

Meigs

President’s List: Amy Deariso

Distinguished Achievement: Jillian Grim, Lavonia Landrum

Moultrie

President’s List: Elizabeth Charles, Alexis Grogan

Distinguished Achievement: Coletia Bentley, Michael Crosby, Thuan Dang, Christopher Dorsey, Kaytlin Haynes, Alyn Herndon, Sarah Hollingsworth, Brittany Jones, Johannah Lowman, Luis Martinez-torres, Brentley Odom, Gabriel Parker, Vaidehi Patel, Sarai Ramirez, Jose Santos Sanchez, Rumonda Solomon, Johnston Whitaker

Norman Park

Distinguished Achievement: Abigail Alvarado, Maria Hernandez, Carly Horne

Ocilla

Distinguished Achievement: Madison Dill, Alexander Eason, Dustin Reliford

Omega

Distinguished Achievement: Carrie Dunn, Jesus Garcia, Morgan Harrison, Kelsey Robinson

Poulan

Distinguished Achievement: Ansley Busbee

Sparks

Distinguished Achievement: Justin Beach, William Garcia

Sycamore

Distinguished Achievement: Christopher Termunde

Sylvester

Distinguished Achievement: Jacob Jones, Angelina Martinez, Elizabeth Montgomery, Seth Newelle, Georgia Pritchard, Andrew Spainhour, Kelly Young

Thomasville

Distinguished Achievement: Robert Gaston, Courtney Olgetree, Kinley Shores

Tifton: Dean’s List, Fanxu Lin, Alyssa McDaniel

Distinguished Achievement: Erynn Allison, Ja’Mi Barnes, Sawyer Bass, Jarod Beeman, Dontavious Bell, Andi Branch, Dylan Brooks, Jacob Brooks, Jhonny Cabanas, Tori-Anne Chambers, Hannah Chance, Casey Cheshire, William Cox, Yulissa De La Paz, Caleb Dela Cerna, Chloe Dela Cerna, Emily Dicks, Sue Dunkel, Nina Dykes, Leilani Fonsah, Bailey Gebhart, Rebecca Golden, Lyndsae Griffin, Pedro Guevara, Cassie Hogan, Chrys Kirby, Janet Koposko, Meredith Lowery, Maritza Martinez, Emmalee Milner, Beyonce’ Parker, Lewis Prewitt, Walker Sanders, Cristal Silva Padilla, Melanie Smith, Nicholas Spader, Mary Spikes, Daniel Stout, Haley Walker, Breanna Walls, Kayland Winter

Ty Ty

Distinguished Achievement< Lindy Busbin, Sean Collins, George Patterson

Whigham

Distinguished Achievement: Meagan Poppell, Chason Rabitaille

