TIFTON – Thirteen students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College have been selected to serve on the Student Alumni Council.
Students selected include Ja’Mi Barnes, a junior rural community development major from Tifton; Lauren Brenneman, a sophomore rural community development major from Tifton; Michael DuVall, a senior business major from Tifton; Abigail Guerra, a junior rural community development major from Moultrie; Hannah Lindmeier, a junior biology major from Port Orange, Fla., and Lucinda McEachin, a sophomore biology major from Tifton.
Other students selected include Mackenzie Pollock, a junior biology major from Watkinsville; Ronald Pugh, a senior agriculture education major from Ellenwood; Mikayla Robinson, a sophomore writing and communication major from Omega; Bryce Roland, a sophomore agriculture education major from Perry; Emily Staton, a freshman business major from Tifton; Johnathon Strickland, a senior environmental horticulture major from LaGrange, and NyJee’ Sykes, a senior business major from Ludowici.
By virtue of his role as president of the Student Alumni Council, Roland becomes a member of the ABAC Alumni Association Board of Directors.
The selection process included an application and interview administered by ABAC Alumni Board members. Students selected must be in good academic standing and show leadership and teamworking skills.
“This group is an essential liaison between ABAC’s student body and our alumni,” ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher said. “They will be especially important this year as we navigate new territory and work to engage alumni at a time where in-person events are limited.”
SAC members participate in projects that serve alumni, students, faculty and staff throughout the year. They assist in planning homecoming and other alumni events such as Run for the Nurses and Evening for ABAC. Fisher and Advancement Coordinator Josie Smith are the advisors for the group.
“Alumni of ABAC have gone to do some pretty amazing things,” Roland said. “I joined Student Alumni Council because I want ABAC’s student body and alumni to continue to thrive like it has for over a hundred years.”
