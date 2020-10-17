TIFTON — A virtual seminar will address secondary traumatic stress during COVID-19 on Oct. 21 from 5:30-6:20 p.m. at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The seminar will be presented on Zoom. It is sponsored by the Helping Professions Association and Active Minds club at ABAC.
Dr. Laklieshia Izzard, president of the American Counseling Association of Georgia, will speak on the symptoms of STS, and participants will gain an awareness of other mental health disorders that can result from STS. The club is presenting the seminar because October is National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month.
Each year, millions of adults and children in the United States endure the trauma of abuse, violence, natural disasters, and other adverse events. Now, the COVID 19 pandemic has been added to the mix.
STS can hit anyone at any time. STS is the emotional stress that results when an individual hears about the first-hand trauma experiences of another from any source including family, friends and social media.
At her practice at Shekinah Counseling in Oxford, Izzard provides intake assessment and individual therapy to a variety of employee assistance programs.
There is no charge for the seminar. To register, interested persons can sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/secondary-traumatic-stress-during-covid-19-tickets-125017212849.
