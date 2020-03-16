TIFTON – Trucks and tractors of all shapes and sizes will rev their engines and roar down the track on March 26-28 at the AET Truck and Tractor Pull sponsored by the Agricultural Engineering Technology Club at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The event is open to all students, faculty, staff and the public.
During the event, trucks and tractors pull a weighted sled down a dirt track. The weight moves toward the front of the sled as the vehicle pulls it down the track, making it more difficult to pull. Trucks and tractors are divided into weight classes.
ABAC has long had two pulling tractors, Altered Allis and Cracker Jack. Recently, the AET Club has been building a pulling truck for the 4WD 6000 pro street class.
On March 26, ABAC students and the community can participate in the amateur night that begins at 7 p.m. The admission fee will be $5 per person. Children 5 and under get in free. Participants can enter their vehicles in the event for a cost of $5 per pull.
On March 27 and 28, the Southern Pullers Association will provide the show featuring professional pullers. Admission will be $15 for adults; $10 for children 6-10 years of age; $10 for students with an ABAC ID, and free for children 5 and under. Trackside parking will be $50 and includes one admission ticket.
On March 26 and 27, gates will open at 6 p.m., and pulling will start at 7 p.m. On March 28, the gates will open at 5 p.m., and pulling will start at 6 p.m.
For more information on the AET Truck and Tractor Pull, interested persons can contact AET club advisors Ray Lundy at rlundy@abac.edu or Todd Hicks at thicks@abac.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.