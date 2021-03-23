TIFTON — Jana Malone, a tutor support professional at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, has been named a Valdosta State University Scholar and has received a $1,500 scholarship toward her master’s of arts in History degree at VSU.
Malone graduated from ABAC in 2018 with a bachelor’s of science degree in history and government. The Valdosta resident was a member of the first graduating class for the history and government degree at ABAC.
Malone has come full circle at ABAC since she was a tutor in the ABAC tutoring center as a student.
“I first developed myself as a young professional and critical thinker in the community that ABAC provided, so I love knowing that I get to contribute to that community and help students realize their academic goals,” Malone said. “The mental grit that students develop in their years at ABAC will allow them to succeed in the real world.”
After completing her master’s degree, Malone said she hopes to continue to develop herself within the field of higher education, focusing on academic support services.
“This scholarship verifies that I am still on the right track,” Malone said. “The late nights and stress from balancing school, work and personal life will pay off.”
Malone said that ABAC’s history and government program prepared her to think critically, ask the right questions, and communicate more effectively. She said she plans to complete her graduate degree in May.
