TIFTON — Registration is now available for the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Upward Bound Summer Residential and Summer Bridge components.
Tiftarea Association Director Sonya Alexander said current Upward Bound students can participate based on their grade level once they conclude their high school academic year. The Summer Residential Component runs May 25 through July 2, and the Summer Bridge Component runs June 1 through July 26.
“The ABAC Upward Bound Summer Program is the highlight of the year,” Alexander said. “The summer program is designed to help prepare the students for the new academic school year while providing a college-like experience.
“It is a chance for our students to immerse themselves in the ABAC environment. Nothing can prepare a student better for going to college than to go to college.”
Alexander said the students will live on the campus and eat in the dining hall for six weeks to get a full college experience.
“They will meet students from surrounding counties and build friendships that will last a lifetime,” Alexander said. “The students will participate in rigorous study while enjoying all the wonderful things ABAC has to offer.
“Certified professionals will teach the classes, and our amazing summer staff will always monitor the students. There is no cost to attend the program. It doesn’t get much better than that.”
Upward Bound has been a vital part of ABAC and surrounding communities for more than 40 years. Numerous students have benefited from the Summer Residential and Summer Bridge component, including Atkinson County High School graduate Nyshanti Ross, who is currently attending ABAC, where she is the Lakeside head community assistant, and a member of Tribeta, the Residence Hall Association, IMPACT and Concert Band.
Ross said she plans to graduate from ABAC with a bachelor of science degree in Biology, Pre-Professional Track. She joined Upward Bound at the end of her eighth-grade year and participated in every summer residential component during her high school career.
The summer residential and summer bridge components are two of three components that compose ABAC Upward Bound. They are instrumental in the continuation of ABAC Upward Bound’s commitment to increase the rate at which participants complete secondary education and enroll in and graduate from post-secondary educational institutions.
Upward Bound serves high school students from low-income families and from families in which neither parent holds a bachelor’s degree. Target high schools include Atkinson, Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Ben Hill, Irwin, Tift, Turner and Worth counties. Upward Bound is made possible through Department of Education TRIO Programs grants.
Information on the summer residential component and summer bridge component is available at https://www.abac.edu/academics/multicultural-education/upward-bound.
